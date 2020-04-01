Disreguardian: 10 Songs To Sing While You Wash Your Hands

The pandemic has everyone and their mother reminding us to wash our hands for 20 seconds, meaning that “Happy Birthday” twice is reverberating in bathrooms across the country. If the people you’re quarantining with are sick and tired of hearing the ABCs, here are ten snippets of songs to add to your handwashing repertoire.

For all my musical theatre lovers, hand-washing is just another excuse to belt out a show stopping tune. Here’s “On My Own” from Les Mis — feel free to add more dramatic pauses to make sure your hands are extra clean.

“I love him

But when the night is over

He is gone

The river’s just a river

Without him

The world around me changes

The trees are bare and everywhere

The streets are full of strangers”

Can’t get enough of Lil Nas X? Now’s the perfect time to bring back “Old Town Road”

“Yeah, I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road

I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more

I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road

I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more”

If you’ve been spending all your quarantine time on Tik Tok, Doja Cat’s “Say So” should be easy to recall — just be sure to sing it twice!

“Why don’t you say so?

Didn’t even notice, no punches left to roll with

You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so”

Feeling simpy? Lean into it with Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me”

“Oh, won’t you stay with me?

‘Cause you’re all I need

This ain’t love, it’s clear to see

But darling, stay with me”

Those with kids or younger siblings will definitely be familiar with “Baby Shark” — two verses will take you right under 20 seconds

“Baby Shark

Doo doo, doo doo doo doo

Baby Shark

Doo doo, doo doo doo doo

Baby Shark

Doo doo, doo doo doo doo

Baby Shark

Mommy Shark

Doo doo, doo doo doo doo

Mommy Shark

Doo doo, doo doo doo doo

Mommy Shark

Doo doo, doo doo doo doo

Mommy Shark”

Throw it back to the 2000s with Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten”

“Feel the rain on your skin

No one else can feel it for you

Only you can let it in

No one else, no one else

Can speak the words on your lips

Drench yourself in words unspoken

Live your life with arms wide open

Today is where your book begins

The rest is still unwritten”

The title of the TLC song may be “No Scrubs,” but your hands will be well scrubbed once you finish this chorus

“And no, I don’t want no scrub

A scrub is a guy that can’t get no love from me

Hanging out the passenger side of his best friend’s ride

Trying to holler at me

I don’t want no scrub

A scrub is a guy that can’t get no love from me

Hanging out the passenger side of his best friend’s ride

Trying to holler at me”

Everyone loves a Disney Channel classic, and what’s better than the iconic “Send It On,” featuring Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and the Jonas Brothers?

“Send it on, on and on

Just one hand can heal another

Be a part, reach your heart

Just one spark starts a fire

With one little action

The chain reaction will never stop

Make it strong

Shine a light, and send it on”

If you were more of a Nickelodeon kid, we’ve got one for you too. Try “Give It Up” from “Victorious”, because, in the famous words of Victoria Justice, “we can all sing.”

“Give it up

You can’t win

‘Cause I know where you’ve been

Such a shame you don’t put up a fight

That’s a game that we play at the end of the night

It’s the same old story but you never get it right

Give it up”

And finally, if you’re having trouble remembering song lyrics, Usher’s “Yeah!” is the song for you — just be sure to sing it twice!

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah”

Editor’s Note: The Disreguardian is satire published annually for The Guardian’s April Fool’s issue. Lifestyle will resume publishing regular content next week.

Art by Susan Sun