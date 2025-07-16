UC President Drake announces ban on student government boycotts against Israel

In a letter to all University of California chancellors on July 2, UC President Dr. Michael Drake announced that leaders at all 10 UC campuses, including student governments and academic campus units, are banned from boycotting corporations based on their association with “a particular country”. This ban includes corporations affiliated with Israel.

In the letter, Drake states that University policies, including those of student governments, should be grounded in “sound business practices.” He affirms that boycotts of companies based on their affiliation with “a particular country” would not be made with these practices in mind. The letter further notes the responsibility of university entities to conduct their financial affairs “in a manner consistent with University policy and applicable law.” After this section, Drake cites a previous UC statement opposing community boycotts of Israel.

The letter additionally “reaffirms” the rights of students, faculty, and staff to express their views on “matters of public importance.”

This decision comes after the National Science Foundation modified its grant conditions to ensure that all new and current grant recipients will neither “advance or promote DEI, or discriminatory equity ideology in violation of federal anti-discriminatory laws” nor boycott organizations with ties to Israel. This decision comes after already diminishing funding for research at higher education institutions, including UCSD.

In March 2024, UC San Diego’s Associated Student Senate passed an association-wide divestment bill proposed by Students for Justice in Palestine. The bill redirected $8.2 million of student fees in the A.S. budget away from Israel-affiliated corporations and those targeted by the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement, which include those outlined by the SJP’s approved Policy of Ethical Spending.

As of July 16, it is unclear whether the already-approved divestment bill will be annulled.

UCSD A.S. President William Simpson spoke to The UCSD Guardian about the significance of this change to the student community.

“This is a hurtful blow to student voices across California,” he said. “Our state leaders claim they are resisting the Trump administration but continue to bow down to them at our expense. Students will continue to be at the forefront of change.”

Simpson detailed how the decision affects A.S.:

“Our student government manages student fees. This de-autonomization of our financial control only builds distrust.”