Restaurant Review: Blue Ocean Sushi & Grill

Coming from a busy day of classes and finals prep, we trekked to the UC San Diego trolley stop for a quick ride over to Westfield UTC mall — the sweet treat and fashion haven for UCSD students. Today our mission was not to visit Somi Somi or Uniqlo, but to taste test the mall’s hot new sushi spot, Blue Ocean Sushi and Grill.

Since opening its doors in mid-2024, Blue Ocean Sushi and Grill has blended delicacies from land and sea with the fiery heat of the robata grill. Gigantic wooden slabs decorate the restaurant’s towering ceilings, and a colossal depiction of a whale adorns the wall, creating a sense of spaciousness — inviting customers into the bustling dining area.

Our meal started off with a bang as we sampled the to-die-for bluefin carpaccio. Thick slices of maroon-colored bluefin sashimi lay like flower petals around a mound of shredded daikon and fresh microgreens. Rings of light ponzu and speckles of black truffle oil were drizzled over the fish. The tuna was topped with black salt, black pepper, green jalapeno slices, and yuzu kosho, a Japanese paste made with yuzu peel, salt, and chili peppers. The delicate harmony of flavors melted together perfectly with soft bites of bluefin encasing the spicy snap of the jalapeno.

Up next was the calamari and the nigiri plate, typically found on the happy hour menu.

The nigiri plate featured buttery bites of salmon, lean portions of tuna, slices of yellowtail with a dash of yuzu kosho, pieces of plump shrimp, and a rectangular block of custardy, sweet tamago. The plate came with a side of miso soup, which had cubes of tofu and strands of seaweed floating in a rich broth.

We quickly depleted the pile of fried golden calamari circles, which were delicious when dipped in the tangy sweet and sour sauce. The soft texture of the squid wasn’t overpowered by the thick and crispy batter that enveloped it. Instead, it was a great balance of softness and crunchiness and made for addictive bites that soaked up the wonderfully gooey sauce.

Next came the garlic herb shrimp, found on the menu’s “small plate” section. The colossal pieces of shrimp seemed to mock its “small plate” classification. We were already raving over how succulent it was on its own, but squeezing the side lemon wedge over the seared shrimp really brought the dish to a whole new level. The garlic and citrus played together fabulously, and we made a mental note to come back for more

The scorching ishiyaki hot stone came out alongside bite-sized strips of flat iron steak decorated with microgreens and butter yellow flower petals. The plate included a pair of tongs, as diners are encouraged to cook the meat themselves on the hot stone for an immersive experience similar to Korean barbecue. Although the steak was lightly doused in oil, a trifecta of dips — including a traditional salt and pepper mix, an aromatic sesame oil, and a savory-sweet yakitori dip — were also served to season the meat after cooking. It was satisfying to cosplay as a chef while trying to nail down a picture-perfect medium rare cook. Spoiler alert: we did it. The steak turned out to be very soft and flavorful, especially when we mixed and matched the dips.

The tender meat was such a hit that we resorted to playing rock, paper, scissors for the last piece. Too nervous to face defeat and miss out on the steak, we quickly determined that we had tied and split the prize.

After we gobbled up the last of the steak, we started on two specialty sushi rolls and one tempura roll. Blue Ocean adorns each table with a mini ramekin filled with a luscious, black garlic dip with hints of ponzu, which we mixed with wasabi to dip the sushi in. Once we had our slurry, we dug in.

Laid in a bath of a golden-hued soy mustard sauce, the yellowtail jalapeno roll was packed with morsels of fleshy yellowtail, cucumber batons, and sprigs of fresh green onion. Slivers of ripe avocado and jalapeno rings adorned the top of the roll. After one bite, we immediately understood why our waiter had recommended it to us, given its freshness.

The rainbow spider roll was undoubtedly the prettiest dish we ordered, featuring a medley of colors from creamsicle orange to beet red. Every piece was decorated with a different type of fish and a dollop of crunchy red and black tobiko roe. The inside featured cucumber sticks, niblets of avocado, and both crispy soft shell crab and krab. Unfortunately, the interplay between the imitation crab and actual crab felt amiss, with the real crab overpowering the flavors of its counterpart.

By this point, we were ready to roll out the door, way too stuffed for another bite. If the last dish was anything but the Surf-Turf roll, we may have called it quits. Fortunately for future us, the allure of the Surf-Turf roll was too magnetic to resist. Crisp shrimp tempura, creamy krab, fresh avocado, and crunchy cucumber were rolled, topped with filet mignon, and served dripping in a spicy seafood dressing. It was perfect for one meat lover and one ex-vegan making up for lost time.

Blue Ocean Sushi and Grill was a delicious venture off campus and definitely a stop for any foodie in the San Diego area. Friendly service, standout carpaccio, and proximity to UCSD make it a great option for a special date night, post-finals celebratory meal, or to show off local restaurants to visiting family and friends.

Blue Ocean

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 4313 La Jolla Village Dr. Suite 2265 San Diego, CA 92122

Rating: 8/10