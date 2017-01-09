© UCSD Guardian

[under construction]
La Jolla Town Council Urges City Action on Sea Lions
The La Jolla Town Council Task Force on California Sea Lions has requested that the city of San Diego declare La Jolla Cove a...
La Jolla Resident Creates Local Crime Prevention Company
Ron Fineman, a realtor and resident of La Jolla’s Bird Rock neighborhood, has created an anti-crime company called “La Jolla Safety, Incorporated,” citing rising...
Film Review: “Jackie”
Most Americans remember John F. Kennedy as a great man and president. Since his assassination, history has forged a public perception of the president:...
Film Review: “Moana”
Disney has the formula for a successful animated movie down to a science: a likeable lead character, a wacky animal sidekick, catchy songs and...
LATEST NEWS
2016 @ UCSD: A Year in Review
Replacement Jobs for Laid off Theatre and Dance Department Production Staff Not Guaranteed By Matthew Zamudio // November 23, 2016 Photo Courtesy of UCSD Communications The UCSD...
UC San Diego Announces Plan for Downtown Outpost
UC San Diego announced Monday that it plans to open a $42 million, 66,000-square-foot campus extension in the East Village neighborhood of downtown on...
Faculty Votes in Favor of Division-I
In an advisory vote sent to Chancellor Pradeep Khosla, faculty members expressed their support for the university’s move to Division-I athletics, the Academic Senate...
TRENDING ARTICLES
UC San Diego Announces Plan for Downtown Outpost
UC San Diego announced Monday that it plans to open a $42 million, 66,000-square-foot campus...
Faculty Votes in Favor of Division-I
In an advisory vote sent to Chancellor Pradeep Khosla, faculty members expressed their support for...
La Jolla Resident Creates Local Crime Prevention Company
Ron Fineman, a realtor and resident of La Jolla’s Bird Rock neighborhood, has created an...
Book Review: Landscapes: John Berger on Art
With his English accent, full head of wild curls and enthusiastic brilliance, John Berger was...
Film Review: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
After “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt. 2” premiered in 2011, it was hard...