Books for every summer feeling

For when you’re feeling ready to pack your suitcase and hit the road…

“People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry

This novel will have your wanderlust soaring and your heart racing for Poppy and Alex as they travel to close-by destinations (Hello, Palm Springs!) and far-off lands.

— Camelia Tzadok, Lifestyle Editor

For when you’re overwhelmed with work while you try to enjoy the sunny season…

“Book Lovers” by Emily Henry

If you’re juggling a job, summer classes, and still trying to make time to hit the beach, you’re likely to be enthralled with the fictional literary agent Nora Stephens and her summer travels. Nora’s struggles with balancing quality time with her sister, her blossoming romance, and the job she loves make her into an incredibly relatable character for any working college student. “Book Lovers” is a great read for anyone looking to romanticize their busy summer.

— Camelia Tzadok, Lifestyle Editor

For when you’re ready to find your summer soulmate…

“Today Tonight Tomorrow” by Rachel Lynn Solomon

This book is for when you’re in your hot girl summer era, and you’re feeling the romance within you waiting to burst. “Today Tonight Tomorrow” will remind you that you indeed have that rizz. Use this book as a starting point to plan potential dates, especially if it’s in rainy Seattle. I recommend having a minty drink while reading this book, as the freshness of your beverage will match the freshness of young romance brewing in the book — and maybe in your life too!

-Kelly Loo, former Lifestyle Co-Editor

For when you’re really depressed but also want to look hot…

“Play It As It Lays” by Joan Didion

This book has the perfect portrayal of a sultry yet melancholic 1960s Hollywood summer. Read it in your favorite bikini and dissociate as the sun sets over the ocean. Then, take a selfie of yourself crying — it’ll be sexy but sad, just like this book.

— Samantha Phan, former Lifestyle Co-Editor

For when you’re daydreaming about living out an East Coast summer and a dreamy romance…

“The Summer of Broken Rules” by K. L. Walther

This book will be your next beachside companion. Set off the coast of Cape Cod on Martha’s Vineyard and follow the grieving Meredith as she attends a summer wedding and meets a charming groomsman. Get comfy with a buttery lobster roll and a fresh, ice-cold glass of lemonade — you definitely won’t want to miss this one!

— Alyssa Theurer, Lifestyle Contributing Writer

For when you’re fantasizing about hot girl summer in New York City…

“Happy Hour” by Marlowe Granados

Craving the vibes of “Sex and the City”-esque girls living it up in New York? Follow best friends Isa and Gala as they try to have the most fun possible without breaking the bank, weaving through odd jobs and even odder relationships. Told through a series of Isa’s journal entries with relatable musings on being in your early 20s, “Happy Hour” is a sweet tale of friendship and figuring life out. Side effects of reading may include a sudden desire to move to New York.

— Melanie Poppel, Lifestyle Staff Writer

For when you’re feeling a little lost during the summer…

“Woman Last Seen in Her Thirties” by Camille Pagan

Lost on what to do during your summer post-undergrad? Camille Pagan’s “Woman Last Seen in Her Thirties” is a great, relatable read to make you feel a little less lonely and crazy. The story follows 53-year-old Maggie Harris on her path to discovering who she is, when in Rome! Maggie navigates the aftermath of a divorce, similar to students navigating the aftermath of university. Through Pagan’s writing, you will be reminded that frolicking during summer does not always have a direction, but it does always have something to do with finding yourself.

— Maddie Almodovar, Lifestyle Contributing Writer