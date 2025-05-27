A Barista’s Guide: Best cafes in San Diego

Let me make one thing clear: I don’t just love caffeine, I need caffeine. Thankfully, my job as a barista gives me an excuse to spend $7 every day. Since I’m constantly surrounded by coffee and tea, I’ve tried lots of different drink combinations and developed my own personal tastes and preferences.

This year, I decided to expand my palate outside my workplace, so I set a resolution for 2025: try as many new coffee places as possible, document my experiences, and determine my favorite locations. As we gear up for the hot San Diego summer, I decided to conduct my research using two chilled control subjects: an iced caramel latte and an iced matcha latte, both with dairy milk — my personal go-tos when I’m looking to go out and buy a drink.

In addition to the drink’s quality, I made sure to note the cafe’s vibes and overall atmosphere, as I believe the environment can make or break the cafe experience.

I’m proud to say that I’ve stuck to my resolution, and as of May 2025, I have tried 27 different cafes in San Diego County. After hours of deliberation, I have prepared a list of my personal favorites, three for each drink type.

DISCLAIMERS: 1. For the sake of an unbiased article, I will not be including my place of employment. 2. Recommendations are listed in no particular order.

THE BEST COFFEE:

Sip-N-Sea, Leucadia

You might as well call me a Sip-N-Sea ambassador, given the number of people I’ve put on to this place. Sip-N-Sea is a small window-service cafe off of Highway 101 in Encinitas. While the location isn’t your traditional sit-down cafe, the experience is nothing short of excellent customer service and an extensive menu, ranging from classic coffees and tea lattes to decadent sandwiches and fresh acai bowls. The caramel latte ($5.95) is one of my absolute favorites. The flavor profile is a bit nutty while still honing in on the rich, buttery notes of freshly-made caramel. I’ll always be a sucker for homemade syrup, and Sip-N-Sea nails it. I highly recommend checking this place out. You can take your drink across the street to chill under a tree or hit the skatepark with friends at Leucadia Oaks Park.

The Forum Coffee House, Clairemont Mesa

I’ve come to realize that UC San Diego students utterly adore The Forum — and for great reason. From the outside, the cafe is honestly quite unassuming, but once you head inside, the atmosphere is cozy and chock full of focused students clad in UCSD merch. I tried the Troubleshooter ($6.50), which is The Forum’s version of a salted caramel latte. The flavor is rich but not thrown in your face, which is exactly how I like my coffee. The not-too-sweet drink is perfect for those of you who like to savor the espresso flavor. If you’re looking to get away from Geisel Library and check out a new study spot, this might be the place for you. Just a heads up: The seating fills up quickly, so make sure to arrive early!

Better Buzz Coffee, San Diego

I’ve been a regular at Better Buzz Coffee, a small batch chain based in SD, since the ripe age of 11. My current fixation is the caramel vanilla latte ($6.59), which is the perfect combination of those two flavors. The caramel they use is a bit gritty, which I absolutely love, as someone who is big on texture. By contrast, the vanilla bean flavoring makes for a beautifully rich and cohesive drinking experience.

However, when it comes to Better Buzz, my biggest piece of advice would be to get any drink at least half sweet — I promise you’ll thank me later. It also allows for various drink modifications, including types of milk, ice levels, and additional syrups, so you can tailor your preferences to a tee. Not to mention, the La Jolla location is easily accessible from campus by the Route 30 bus. If you’re looking for a bustling study environment, I also highly recommend checking out its locations in Hillcrest and Encinitas.

THE BEST MATCHA:

Art of Espresso, UCSD Campus

I have tried every matcha on campus, and yet, I keep crawling back to Art of Espresso. If you are yet to try this place, let this be your last formal reminder. I don’t think the Art of Espresso experience can even be properly translated into words, so this is my best attempt:

The people-watching? Perfect. The prices? Relatively more affordable than other options on campus — and you can use Triton Cash. Most importantly, the drink quality? Very consistent. Please don’t let the long line scare you off; I promise you, it moves crazy fast. Plus, it gives you an opportunity to finally respond to those emails you’ve been putting off. My matcha order? Extra ice, extra matcha, half sweet with 2% milk — and it all totals up to around $5.50.

I also highly recommend trying the matcha with different syrups, such as vanilla, strawberry, or even lavender. My personal favorite is the strawberry — the fruity and earthy notes pair very well, and the green and pink look gorgeous together.

Parakeet Cafe, Carlsbad

Parakeet Cafe is a restaurant, juicery, and coffee shop with locations all over San Diego County, including in La Jolla. I, however, decided to check out its Carlsbad location, which is about 25 minutes north of UCSD. While it is normally known for its food menu, do not sleep on its drinks — particularly its vanilla matcha latte ($7.50).

While this drink is a bit pricier than others on this list, I think the high cost is warranted. The matcha flavor is very strong, and paired with the vanilla, Parakeet’s rich and smooth matcha always satisfies my matcha cravings.

This drink is absolutely divine in flavor and experience. I received my matcha in a hot pink hard plastic cup, which is something I reuse to this day! If you’re looking to treat yourself with a sustainable souvenir, I highly recommend checking out Parakeet.

Blue Whale, La Jolla

Ah, Blue Whale. If you’re on TikTok or Instagram, there’s a good chance you’ve seen this place at the top of every influencer’s “Top Brunch Spots in San Diego” list. But its drinks are equally deserving of recognition as their brunch. I decided to try the Kyoto Matcha Latte ($6), and, just wow.

This drink comes unsweetened, and I found this kind of matcha to be a great change from what is usually advertised at most coffee shops. The umami flavor is strong and you really get to experience the matcha for what it is. If you’re interested in trying a more authentic matcha, this is the place for you, but be warned if you were on the hunt for a sugary fix. Also, to save yourself the hour-long wait, go on a weekday. You’re welcome.

If you made it through all these recommendations, I hope you were able to get a little inspiration for your next San Diego cafe adventure. Hopefully, you can try a new drink and find a study spot in the midst of preparing for finals. Shoot me an email if you have any places to add — I’m always open to suggestions, and I’m looking forward to trying even more cafes this year.