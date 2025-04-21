Flip or flop: Ranking (almost) every Chobani Flip flavor

Everyone I meet knows three things about me: my name, my pronouns, and the fact that I love Chobani Flips. For those woefully uninformed, Chobani Flips are individually portioned cups of yogurt with an attached toppings container meant to be “flipped” inside. You can find Chobani Flips at Costco, Target, or your local grocery store. I would know — I never leave any of these stores without one.

When Chobani Flips were first introduced in 2013, six flavors were available for sale. Now, they’ve expanded to 20 — and I have been working tirelessly to try every single one. While the Boston Creme Pie, Peanut Butter Dream, and Red White and Poppin’ are not sold in San Diego and have thus evaded my grasp (seriously, answer my email, Chobani media team), I have ranked the rest on three critical categories: taste, texture, and, most importantly, flavor accuracy. Here is (almost) every Chobani Flip, ranked from worst to best. Proceed with caution — you might become a Chobani Flip addict yourself.

17. Chocolate Covered Strawberry

This is the only Chobani Flip on this list that was straight-up gross. The creamy white chocolate chips, sugary cocoa swirl chunks, and strawberry yogurt were all fine. But they were overpowered by the worst chocolate brownie pieces I have ever had. Soggy and stale with a medicinal flavor reminiscent of cough syrup, these tiny desserts were enough to ruin the whole experience. Worst of all, it didn’t even taste like chocolate-covered strawberries.

16. Cookie Dough

I was the most excited for this Chobani Flip — there is nothing I love more than cookie dough. Unfortunately, this hybrid snack fell disappointingly short. The container had about five pieces of cookie dough and chocolate chips total, meaning finding one in the pool of yogurt was rare. However, this was for the best; the cookie dough tasted more like a Quest Protein Bar — hard, chewy, and bitter — than a sugary treat. This Flip’s only saving grace was its crunchy and sweet malt balls, but those were not enough to reverse this dough-induced depression.

15. Salted Caramel Crunch

Have you ever hated something most people love? I have — Pink Floyd, Glen Powell, and, now, the Salted Caramel Crunch Chobani Flip. While my friends rave about this sweet-and-salty treat, I unfortunately thought it fell short. The chocolate chips were tasty, but the toffee pieces lacked that classic smoky flavor the English candy is known for. The caramel yogurt added another layer of sweetness, making the toffee-chocolate-yogurt combination toothache-worthy. The pretzels did provide a modicum of savory balance to all the sugar, though they became unpleasantly soggy once flipped into the yogurt. While I won’t yuck my friends’ yum, I will not be buying this flavor again.

14. Cinnamon French Toast

This one gets minus points for abhorrent usability. By this, I mean that, when I opened it, I spilled half the toppings. Was this my fault? Yes. Will I hold it against this flavor? Also, yes. But it isn’t just my clumsiness that earns this flavor a low rating. For a snack with cinnamon in the name, it lacked any distinct cinnamon flavor. No classic French toast egginess either, just vanilla sweetness. It reminded me of cereal and milk, which — don’t get me wrong — I love. But if you claim something tastes like French toast, any other flavor, however delicious, will be vastly disappointing.

13. Red Velvet Cupcake

When I tried this Chobani Flip, I had two thoughts. First bite: This is pretty good. Second bite: This is not red velvet. While it is hard to fully capture any dessert’s flavor in a yogurt, the Red Velvet Cupcake Chobani Flip didn’t even try. The cream cheese frosting yogurt tasted like vanilla, the red cake crunch tasted like Oreos, and the creamy frosting chunks and chocolate cookies. … To be honest, I’m not sure why these were included. While the topping-to-yogurt ratio was better than other flavors, and I enjoyed the subtle saltiness in the cookies, I couldn’t help but feel catfished upon my first (and second, and third) bite.

12. Perfect Peach Cobbler

Every summer, my dad makes a peach cobbler. It’s fruity, sweet, and the perfect way to end a hot summer day. The Perfect Peach Cobbler Chobani Flip checks off about half of these boxes. The frosted cinnamon crunch perfectly mimics the crystallized sugar crispiness that cobblers are known for. However, it was missing the smoky caramel flavor and a true peach texture. While this snack doesn’t quite satisfy my peach cobbler cravings, it might be a good option — at least until my dad’s pie comes out of the oven.

11. Chocolate Haze Craze

The biggest crime this Flip committed was its yogurt flavor. Don’t be fooled by the chocolate hazelnut yogurt description — the promise of Nutella-y goodness remained unfulfilled. Luckily, the pieces of hazelnut in the topping made up for it. Combined with the rich, sweet chocolate pieces, I almost forgot that the yogurt was even there. While I wish there was a little more crunch to it — rice crisps, perhaps — the Chocolate Haze Craze beats out a lot of other Flips on the list. I didn’t go crazy for it, as the name suggests, but I don’t regret buying it either.

10. Cookies & Cream

At The UCSD Guardian, we love Oreos. This Chobani Flip flavor is no exception. The crumbled chocolate cookies, icing pieces, and vanilla yogurt made for the perfect texture. An evenly dispersed crunch in a slightly sweet and tangy yogurt? Sign me up! I do wish there were more toppings — chocolate chips or rice crisps would have worked well. But perhaps that is just a personal preference. There are plenty of Chobani Flips on this list that do too much; not doing enough might be a breath of fresh air.

9. Coconut Caramel Cookie

Samoas are a top-tier Girl Scout cookie — no doubt about it. They’ve inspired countless trademark-proof snacks: Keebler Coconut Dreams, Great Value Coconut Caramel Fudge Cookies, and, now, the Coconut Caramel Cookie Chobani Flip. As a coconut lover, I adored how coconut-forward this Flip was. The coconut flakes were delicious, adding a tropical essence and flaky texture. The coconut cubes were also a fun addition — think: coconut flakes smushed in a tiny ice cube tray. I didn’t quite care for the slightly stale graham crumbles and felt the milk chocolate was too sweet (Samoas with dark chocolate reign supreme), but in the Girl Scout cookie off-season, this is a good alternative.

8. Strawberry Cheesecake

If this flavor was called “the strawberry shortcake ice cream bars you can get at gas stations or from ice cream trucks,” then it would be both accurately named and delicious. Unfortunately, the Strawberry Cheesecake Chobani Flip only fulfills the latter. With slightly sour coated rice crisps and sweet strawberry yogurt, I could eat this fruity, light snack day in and day out. But as a cheesecake flavor? … There is no cheese. Chobani, I beg you, please rename these flavors.

7. Confetti Birthday Cake

Confetti is the best cake flavor, and you cannot tell me otherwise. Lucky for me, the Confetti Birthday Cake Chobani Flip had literal confetti cake bites in it, putting it miles above most other flavors on this list. Combined with the pastry crumbles and frosted rice crisps, I found each bite delectable. My only criticism is that the birthday cake yogurt tasted just like every other vanilla yogurt flavor. I also wish it had rainbow sprinkles to emphasize the confetti aspect of the name, but I would still happily receive a case of these on my birthday.

6. S’mores S’mores

The S’mores S’mores flavor comes in a Costco pack. But don’t worry — you’ll finish it and immediately hit the road to buy more. The toasted sugar bits have enough marshmallow flavor that, when paired with the crispy graham crackers and milky, rich chocolate, they make for a decadent, sweet, s’mores-esque bite. If anything, the bland vanilla yogurt holds this flavor back — its soft, creamy sweetness doesn’t quite match the campfire theme. Yet, eating this Chobani Flip makes me nostalgic for my childhood camping adventures, when I dropped my marshmallow in the fire and cried until someone toasted me a new one. Good times.

5. Mint Chocolate Chip

My perspective on ice cream is that cookies and cream is good, but mint Oreo is even better; this logic follows with Chobani Flip flavors. While the first bite of the mint-yogurt combination is a bit jarring, I quickly learned to love its unique sour-yet-fresh flavor profile. The dark chocolate shines in this Flip, the cookie pieces and rice crisps serving a subtle but necessary supporting role. Ignore all the mint chocolate haters out there — this flavor combination is delicious in any rendition, including yogurt. They’re probably just mad because they’ve never tried it.

4. Almond Coco Loco

Though I liked the Coconut Caramel Cookie, the Almond Coco Loco is the winner among the coconut yogurts. It had the coconut shavings that I loved in the cookie flavor, but it also featured an almond sliver crunch, making for a deeper flavor and a more complex texture. As has already been established, I am a dark chocolate girl. The use of dark chocolate in this Flip, along with the almonds, pushed it from just good to absolutely stunning. Trust me, I am going loco for this coco.

3. Peanut Butter Cup

Apologies to all my peanut allergy warriors out there. Unfortunately, the Peanut Butter Cup Chobani Flip is … really good! Imagine you had chocolate yogurt. Then, you put mini Reese’s cups in it (again, sorry to my peanut victims). Sweet, nutty, and creamy, this Flip tastes like you are eating candy in yogurt — probably because you are. The peanut butter clusters and milk chocolate chips are nice additions but almost beside the point; chocolate peanut butter cups are so good that you don’t need anything else. The only thing that would have made this better is substituting milk for dark chocolate. Also, consider getting rid of the yogurt entirely because, let’s be real, the candy is what we are all here for.

2. Key Lime Crumble

After polling all The Guardian staff who love Chobani Flips (about five total), I can confidently say that the Key Lime Crumble is the ultimate fan-favorite Chobani Flip flavor, and for good reason. Sweet and sour creaminess with crumbled graham crackers dispersed throughout? That is basically a deconstructed key lime pie, and I love a good key lime pie. The white chocolate pieces were the icing on the cake (or pie, if you prefer), making this the first time I’ve enjoyed eating white chocolate. Buy the four-pack of this one — you’ll need it.

1. Lemon Meringue Pie

My one complaint about lemon desserts is this: They are not quite lemony enough. No matter what you get — lemon cookies, lemon bars, lemon ice cream — the lemon flavor never shines. The Lemon Meringue Pie Chobani Flip does not have this problem. Not only is the lemon yogurt delectably tart, but the sweet lemon clusters are just sour enough to make your mouth pucker. The pastry crumbles and icing pieces are no joke either. They add a subtle, sweet crunch that pairs perfectly with the citrusy base. Don’t get me wrong, I like lemon meringue pie. But this is the only Chobani Flip where I might prefer the yogurt version to the original.

This concludes my comprehensive Chobani Flip ranking. I encourage you to try all of these flavors and make your own ranking. If you eat at least 100 Flips, you might find yourself with a Ph.D. in Flip Studies like me. Or, even better, our collective Flip enthusiasm could get us enough yogurt-centered clout for Chobani to send me the remaining flavors not sold in San Diego stores. Either way, I hope your passion for Chobani Flips is unlocked.

See you on the Flip side.