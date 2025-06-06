Earl Edwards steps back as director of athletics, continues as special advisor

On Tuesday, June 3, UC San Diego announced that Earl Edwards will be stepping back from his director of athletics role after 25 years of leading the department. UCSD subsequently named Edwards as athletic director emeritus, and he will continue as special advisor to Chancellor Pradeep Khosla.

During Edwards’ tenure, the Tritons transitioned from Division III to Division II in 2000, and then to Division I in 2020. This past season, both the men’s and women’s basketball teams qualified for March Madness, making UCSD the first school to achieve this feat in its first year of postseason eligibility.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to lead UC San Diego Athletics for the past 25 years,” Edwards said in a general press release. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together—our scholar-athletes, coaches, staff and supporters. As I step into my new role, I look forward to continuing to serve our scholar-athletes and coaches by raising the resources necessary to ensure that the next generation of Tritons has everything they need to thrive in our Division I era.”

In his new role as special advisor, Edwards will aim to support Triton teams through fundraising and community engagement efforts, especially in regard to name, image, and likeness matters at UCSD.

Ahead of the 2025-26 academic year, UCSD will look for a new director of athletics to succeed Edwards.