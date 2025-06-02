Updates to Lifestyle’s Spring Quarter bucket list

Click here for the Lifestyle Spring Quarter bucket list.

Visit the Imperial Sand Dunes

Kelly Loo, Former Lifestyle Co-Editor

Bucket list: Kelly wants to go to the Imperial Sand Dunes to live out her “Dune” dream.

Update: I can’t believe I did it. Actually, we did it! I recruited my friend Amanda to go on this memorable adventure. She challenged herself to drive the full 2.5 hours to get to the sand dunes; it was the first time she drove such a long stretch in one go! When we pulled into the parking lot, there were several vans and a trailer stationed with multiple people dressed in black walking around, speaking Korean. Unfamiliar with the Korean music industry, we later found out through a friend that Korean pop-rock band Day6 was filming! We proceeded to snap grad photos, taking advantage of the unique landscape, and fulfilling Amanda’s lost opportunity to be a photographer for The UCSD Guardian. While we did not pretend to summon sandworms, we enjoyed exploring a new part of California.

Make my Spring Quarter wish list happen

Camelia Tzadok, Lifestyle Editor

Bucket list: Camelia’s wish list is full of small, everyday activities that she wants to do, like breaking in her Doc Martens.

Update: I’m happy to say I completed the items on my wish list! I ventured to Torrey Pines Gliderport more often for picnics — and crazily ended up seeing a baby dolphin at Black’s Beach, which was not on my list! I also added to my bracelet stack and got into a little mischief. The Doc Martens are a still work in progress, but that’s what a summer bucket list is for!

Go see the Chicano Park lowriders

Julio Canimo, Senior Staff Writer

Bucket list: Julio wants to see the Southern California lowrider show during San Diego’s annual Chicano Park Day.

Update: I, someone historically bad at following through on plans I make for myself, actually ended up going to the Chicano Park Day festival on April 19. It was everything I hoped for and more. The lowriders were absolutely beautiful in person. The cars lined the streets of Barrio Logan, allowing passersby to get a close look at the vehicles. Each car was airbrushed with the steady hand of a true craftsman, each and every detail polished with care. I also enjoyed the other events that the Chicano Park festival had to offer that day — such as a traditional Aztec dance performance — and indulged in some delicious carne asada tacos and a horchata. I will certainly miss this unique Southern California car subculture when I move back home to Seattle after graduation in two weeks. I’ll be back, San Diego – God knows I can’t stay away from Southern California for long.

Frolic through the Carlsbad Flower Fields

Naisha Nallakula, Senior Staff Writer

Bucket list: Naisha has many places she wants to visit in San Diego, but seeing the Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Carlsbad Flower Fields is at the top of her list.

Update: For once, my friends and I were able to follow through with our plan and visit the Carlsbad Flower Fields! They were more beautiful than I could have ever imagined. The flowers seemed to go on forever, and the cohesiveness of the colors offered an unexpectedly therapeutic experience. My friends and I pranced around until it started raining, but luckily, the rain did not ruin the experience. Instead, it made it more magical as a rainbow formed once the rain cleared. Overall, it was an unforgettable adventure, and I cannot wait to go back next year.

Be more spontaneous

Samantha Phan, Former Lifestyle Co-Editor

Bucket list: Samantha wants to spice up her last quarter by being more spontaneous, like going to clubs in Tijuana.

Update: While I did not go clubbing in Tijuana, my venture into spontaneity was otherwise a success. I broke away from my structured life and did whatever the moment called for, from ordering a new dish at my favorite restaurant (which I ended up loving) to booking a trip to Mexico City. This endeavor was worth my suffering grades: As I graduate from UCSD, I feel more fun, relaxed, and free. Look out, world! A spontaneous Samantha is here.

Spend time at my neighborhood park

Melanie Poppel, Staff Writer

Bucket list: Melanie wants to become a regular at the park. Picnics, spontaneous games of spikeball, hot girl walks — she’ll be there for it all.

Update: Although I have not gone to the park as often as I hoped to, I did recently spend a lovely evening watching the sunset at Kate Sessions Memorial Park. I had the perfect set-up: a beach chair for maximum comfort, my journal to write down funny things I overheard from the girls gossiping next to me (“He’s like the boy version of me, so why wouldn’t I want to hang out with myself?”), and a Health-Ade passionfruit tangerine kombucha to sip on. My park era will definitely be in full swing this summer, if it’s not replaced with beach time.

Become an academic weapon

Jonathan Zhang, Senior Staff Writer

Bucket list: Jonathan wants to be a star student. Will he accomplish it?

Update: Unfortunately, I was not a superstar student this quarter. In fact, I was barely a student; however, I have adopted a new hobby. I am a budding crypto trader with my entire net worth staked in HELLYAHCOIN, which I found in the comment section of famed musician Chief Keef’s latest Instagram post. Unfortunately, I am down 67% in three months and on the brink of homelessness, but God has never let me down whenever I make questionable life decisions. Hopefully, I can be a better student next quarter — manifestation is key.

Crush Iron Mountain

Hannah Jang, Contributing Writer

Bucket list: Hannah has had it with hikes along the beach, and feels ready to rock-n-roll over San Diego’s coolest sounding trailhead.

Update: Iron Mountain — it was a name that rained horror over 19-year-old me. For my 20th birthday, I booked an Airbnb right by the foot of the trail in Poway. Considering the farm was just a mile out from the trailhead’s gate, I had ample courage to walk the difference. No one driving along Highway 67 that morning would’ve expected to witness the confident strides of an obnoxious 20-year-old casually walking by. A guy raged, “WHAT ARE YOU DOING?” out his window, but I don’t think he knew that he was talking to the birthday girl. Sir, I was obviously heading to Iron Mountain — reference my head-to-toe hiking attire, from the North Face backpack to the American Eagle leggings. Shortly after I made that new friend, it started raining. When I finally reached the start of the trail, I was drenched like I had been hiking the trail for the last six hours. Actually looping around the real deal was cathartic to say the least. Defeating Iron Mountain turned out to be more than just walking a trail.

Let’s go, Tritons!

Maddie Almodovar, Contributing Writer

Bucket list: Go to a baseball game

Update: I can’t remember the last time I sat in the bleachers for anything other than a concert. What I can remember is the list of friends on social media who I know I can find at Petco Park during baseball season. When my friend asked me if we should go to a Padres game, I jumped on the opportunity. On May 18, I got dressed up in my cousin’s Padres jersey and went to the baseball game at Petco Park. We took the trolley downtown, stopped by a CVS, and brought in a buttload of Hot Fries, Nerds Gummy Clusters, and chips and guacamole I couldn’t wait to pry open. I was buzzing with excitement in my seat, clapping and cheering on players with last names I was used to seeing on my TV screen. All of this is to say, we lost. Pretty terribly, too, with the Seattle Mariners scoring six runs to the Padres’ one. Even though we walked out slightly deflated, I had a lot of fun with my friends getting to bask in the sun with other Padres fans and will definitely see another baseball stadium again.

Windansea

Alyssa Theurer, Contributing Writer

Bucket list: Alyssa wants to explore more beaches this quarter and find one perfect for swimming!

Update: After exploring beaches like Black’s, Torrey Pines, La Jolla Shores, and Scripps Beach this quarter, it is clear that Windansea is far superior. The turquoise waters and close shore break are the ultimate conditions for a perfect swim. The beaches close to UC San Diego are too shallow for my liking; at Windansea, however, you are fully submerged after only a few steps toward the horizon, perfect for ocean dunks or playing mermaids — whatever your heart desires! I will caution beach goers to beware of the squirrels at Windansea, though. Every time my friends and I got our snacks out, the squirrels would appear out of the bushes and come really close to us. I’m surprised they didn’t attack us, but they were definitely contemplating it!

San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Elisha Savalia, Contributing Writer

Bucket list: I can’t remember the last time I went to this zoo, but I remember having a blast with my family — I would love to go with my friends!

Update: While I still have not gone to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park with my friends, I went kayaking and saw the sea lions, which I was mesmerized by. I would say even more so than in a zoo, since the La Jolla Shores are their natural habitat. However, with summer approaching, I am determined to make this plan leave the group chat, so my friends and I can have a wild zoo adventure. A special attraction at the Safari Park involves riding a tram to see and feed the giraffes — I would love to do this! Giving a giraffe a snack is definitely an addition to my bucket list. Until then, though, we’ll definitely keep exploring the natural habitats of La Jolla and appreciating the wildlife around us!