LIVE UPDATES: Possible armed suspect near RIMAC/LionTree Arena

1:41 p.m.

At 1:41 p.m., The Guardian received a final comment from the university’s public relations department confirming the all-clear. Students may return to normal activities on all parts of campus. All restaurants and markets have returned to normal operation.

1:11 p.m.

At 1:11 p.m., an all clear was given to the area previously under search by UCSD responders, as announced by a Triton Alert notification. According to the alert, the suspect has been contacted off campus, and the campus is clear of any ongoing threat.

1:02 p.m.

At 1:02 p.m., The Guardian received a comment from the university’s public relations department regarding the initial alert of the threat.

“San Diego CrimeStoppers received an anonymous call this morning reporting that a female was being held against her will,” the statement reads. “San Diego Police pinged her cell phone, which was found to be located in the vicinity of LionTree Arena on the north UC San Diego campus. UC San Diego Police responded to the scene with regional law enforcement to begin a search of the area for the suspect.”

12:29 p.m.

At 12:26 p.m., the Triton Alert system sent out a notification confirming this is not an active shooter situation. The UC Police Department and UCSD responders continue to search the area for the possible armed suspect.

Zachariah Brown has been confirmed as a person of interest. The notification advises people to not confront this individual and to call 911 to report a sighting. People are still warned to avoid RIMAC/LionTree Arena and the northern area of campus, if possible.

University representatives from Geneva Hall, a residential building in Eleanor Roosevelt College, shared email templates for residents who are sheltered in place to request excused absences from their professors.

10:56 a.m.

At 10:56 a.m., UC San Diego’s timely warning system sent out a warning for a “possible armed suspect” located near the “RIMAC/Liontree area.” The message warned people to avoid the north side of campus and to stay inside and lock all doors.

The message was updated at 11:18 a.m. and 11:37 a.m. to renew the warning to avoid those areas. As of this posting, UCSD responders are on the scene.

Dining halls and markets on north campus are closed until further notice, according to an announcement sent out by the Triton2Go Mobile Order application.

This is a developing story. The Guardian will monitor the situation and continue to provide updated coverage as more information becomes available.

If you have any tips, please email them to [email protected].