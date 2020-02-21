The Driver Era to Headline 2020 Rock ‘N’ Roosevelt

Alt-rock duo The Driver Era featuring Ross Lynch and his brother Rocky Lynch are set to headline this year’s Rock ‘N’ Roosevelt.

This year’s Rock ‘N’ Roosevelt committee announced The Driver Era to headline their annual concert on March 6th.

Active since 2018, The Driver Era consists of former Disney Channel star Ross Lynch and brother Rocky Lynch. The newly-formed duo chose to pursue a different musical direction, and thus rebranded from pop-rock band R5 to the more alternative based The Driver Era.

“X,” the duo’s most recent album release, touches on different genres like pop and soul, but all songs maintain a strong rock undertone. Popular songs include “The Preacher Man” and “Low,” both of which demonstrate confident vocals, zippy snare kicks, and incredibly catchy melodies.

In the past few years, Rock ‘N’ Roosevelt has brought bands such as The Mowgli’s, Bad Suns, and Coin. The concert committee continues to bring indie and alt-rock acts to campus in comparison to Warren Live’s nostalgia-driven events.

The concert will be free and only UC San Diego undergraduates with valid student I.D. will be allowed entry. Doors to Price Center West Ballroom will open at 7:00 p.m., and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. The show is first come first serve, so be sure to line up early.

Openers have yet to be announced.

