Between Friends, not far from home

“If you guys don’t jump, I’m going to do something evil!” Bixby, the night’s opener, tyrannically screamed into the sea of fearless, nonchalant UC San Diego students in front of them. I was impressed that this many adults could be commanded so many times and still only meekly jump, their feet seemingly glued to the floor, rapidly bending at the knees and frat flicking. In contrast, my friends and I — along with the rest of the students in the back row — leaped high and proud, like puppets on a string, eventually infecting the rest of the room to join us with enough whimsy until I thought the floor might cave in from all the jumping.

We became friends with 20-year-old Bixby that night. He sang duets with diehard fans as they called out to him from the crowd. Some held up questionable but endearing posters, which he demanded get passed to him, and upon finally receiving one, Bixby inquired, “Why are these two minions making out?” While we may not have the craziest party energy, UCSD students do always find unique ways to show their appreciation for our guests.

As Bixby said his goodbyes, our attention turned to excited chatter. We spent all 20 minutes between sets in increasing excitement for the iconic sibling duo Between Friends to take the stage. After years of manifesting the duo’s appearance in San Diego, the universe answered with a free campus concert. What are the odds of that?

Between Friends is not just an experimental alternative band with a couple of catchy songs. The two siblings, Brandon and Savannah Hudson, use their music to tell stories about the love, pain, fun, and laughter they’ve experienced together. Being raised under the same roof, seeing each other grow up, find love, and discover who they are — these experiences have allowed them both to pour their souls into songs undoubtedly charged with emotion.

The moment I heard the intro to “Bruise,” I let out a gasp so loud it earned me some head turns. It was for good reason — this song was my hyperfixation from summer through fall of last year. “Bruise” is one of those songs that instantly takes me back to getting ready with my best friends to hit up The Castro during Pride Month, enveloped in flamboyant outfits and exuberant outpourings of love from the people around me.

Incapable of containing our enthusiasm, my friends and I only danced harder song after song, tiring ourselves out so much that we could hardly sing along anymore. The students bringing the same energy as us began to slow their jumping as well, lowering their arms and taking a breather. Once Brandon noticed that the crowd lost a bit of energy during “Eyes on my Baby,” he jumped off the stage and clawed his way through the swarm of students. Brandon brought a surge of energy to the pit that rejuvenated the fatigued crowd, creating a circle of people taking turns busting a move on the dance floor.

Then, the duo performed a song off its upcoming summer album for the very first time. As the song concluded, Savannah shared that seeing us show up to support something that they live and breathe — even in the midst of stressful exams — had completely changed her perspective on making music for people, making me appreciate that this music, which I am privileged to immerse myself in, is someone’s whole life.

Closing out with “Affection” was the icing on the cake. This song has been with me since my sophomore year of high school, and it’s one that I always come back to when I want to feel something. Music makes up so much of who we are, the steadfast backdrop of the heartbreaks, friendships, and memories we’ve made and endured. Hearing “Affection” live brought me back to so many beautiful moments in life with my chosen family — like a time capsule to show us how far we’ve come.

After the show ended, I noticed the artists hopping down into the barricade adjacent to us. Without a second thought, my friends and I scurried toward Savannah, expecting only to say “Hi,” if we were lucky enough.

“Where is the girl with the vape?” Savannah shouted, attempting to return a student’s Sharpie. I turned around and saw her standing right in front of me, autographing everything people handed her.

“She’s coming over here!” my friend squealed as Savannah greeted us with a huge smile. I could hardly speak. I had so much I wanted to say, and yet none of it would come out of my mouth except, “Oh my god, can you sign my arm?” Without hesitation, she responded, “Of course!” and wrote “I love you X Sav” on my forearm.

We left Price Center Ballroom West with aching feet but high spirits, still humming “Affection” on our walk back to the car. As we drove home, I looked around at my friends. They have made this school feel like a second home for me over the past couple of years, and my cup was overflowing with appreciation for them. I have been to quite a few shows at UCSD over the last two years, but between you and me? This was the best one.