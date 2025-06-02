A&E’s Weekly Song Pick: Taylor Swift’s ‘You’re on Your Own, Kid”

As my time at UC San Diego comes to a close, I’ve been doing quite a bit of reminiscing on the past four years. For this week’s A&E Song of the Week, “You’re on Your Own, Kid” just made sense. This song is so nostalgic, and it reminds me of getting ready to enter the next chapter of my life; it feels like a warm hug and is a friendly reminder that I can do it on my own. The slow build and soft melody of the song strokes my brain in just the right way.

This song came out right around the time I started making more friends and memories at college. I bonded over the album with my sorority sisters, and the line, “So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it” is one I still associate with that era — I repeat it to myself all the time to stay in the moment. I also happened to listen to the song for the first time in the The UCSD Guardian office with some of my fellow A&E team members. We were giddy with anticipation as we worked our way through the surprise Midnights album, a beautiful full-circle memory.

Listen to the rest of the playlist here!