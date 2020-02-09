XOXO, Guardian Gurl: An Advice Column

Dear Guardian Gurl,

My roommate and I dated online over the summer, but we broke up and haven’t spoken all year. However, the other day we both happened to come home drunk and hooked up. We haven’t spoken since then, and I’m nervous to confront him about it. What should I do?



Dear Oh My God They Were Roommates,

So maybe hooking up with your roommate wasn’t the best idea — but that’s okay. We’re in college to make mistakes and learn from them.

First of all, home should be a place where you can relax and be comfortable, not feel nervous and on the edge. I know confrontation is scary and that you would rather do anything other than talk to him, but it’s better to do something now than wait for things to get worse. You don’t want things to get worse, and if you wait … things might really get worse.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that communication is key. If you’re nervous about confronting him about the whole situation, maybe ease into the conversation with a simple question like, “How was your day?” “Do you have any midterms coming up?” “Did your Rice Purity Test score go down recently?” Then you two can start talking, and it’ll be easier to talk about The Hook Up instead of asking about it on the fly.

Hopefully you two can work something out, and if not, you can always cancel your lease, I guess.

xoxo guardian gurl

P.S. Just remember that you come first before anyone else!



“xoxo guardian gurl” is the UCSD Guardian’s newest advice column. Fill out the form at tinyurl.com/ask-guardian-gurl to ask Guardian Gurl any questions.



Image courtesy of Anthony Tran.

