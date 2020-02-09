Be Your Own Valentine

The holiday of love is upon us, and contrary to popular belief, you can still celebrate it even if you haven’t been shot with Cupid’s arrow! Whether you have a significant other or not, here are some ways to indulge in some self-love this Valentine’s Day. I’ve included more specific examples under each section with “How I’d Do This!”



Give Back to Your Body

Our bodies do so much for us everyday, so it’s only fair that we give back to them. Maybe this means treating yourself to a massage, catching up on sleep, or taking a hot bath. This also includes mental health — like shutting off all your devices one night for a digital cleanse, or reaching out to friends to talk.

How I’d Do This: I’d put on a face mask after a long shower and try to get to bed early!

Boost Your Confidence

Confidence is beautiful, and so are you! Engage in a confidence-boosting activity, whether this means heading to the gym for a hard workout, going shopping for a new outfit, or buying that lipstick you’ve been eyeing.

How I’d Do This: Nordstrom Rack tends to have some gems! I’d also probably walk around Westfield UTC mall for a bit and see if Zara is having a sale.

Go on a Solo Adventure

There are so many cool things to see and do in San Diego that you don’t need another person for. Find a secret swing near campus — most are accessible by the bus — go for a hike, or try a new restaurant. If you need to be productive, grab your laptop and notebooks, and head to a coffee shop for a caffeine pick-me-up.

How I’d Do This: I’ve been meaning to visit the new Better Buzz in downtown La Jolla for a while!

Gather Your Friends

Call up your single friends and celebrate Singles Awareness Day instead. Go out for brunch, have a potluck dinner, or have a board game night. If you don’t feel like being alone, surround yourself with people!

How I’d Do This: Making dinner and putting on a classic rom-com sounds pretty good to me. One year, my friends and I did a “Secret Cupid” gift exchange where we gave each other self-care items.

Buy Yourself Something Pretty

Treat yourself! If you can’t afford a big purchase like a nice necklace right now, even something like a box of chocolates or some stickers to decorate your laptop or water bottle means a lot.

How I’d Do This: I like to go to Trader Joe’s and buy a bunch of flowers every once in a while. I put them on my desk or bedside table, and they really brighten up the space.

