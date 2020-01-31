Estelle to Headline 2020 Warren Live

“American Boy” singer Estelle is set to headline this year’s Warren Live, bringing us all back to 2008.



With its passion for nostalgia and all things throwback, this year’s Warren Live committee announced R&B artist Estelle to headline their annual concert on Feb. 20th. Up-and-comer ilham will be opening the show.



Hailing from West London, Estelle has numerous titles underneath her belt: actress, producer, songwriter, and most importantly, infamous singer. Smash international hit “American Boy” launched Estelle to success and stardom, winning her a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration along with Kanye West. Infectious, funky, and flirty, “American Boy” maintains the same popularity as it did when released over 10 years ago — a true sign of pop impact.



22-year-old R&B singer-songwriter ilham is someone to keep on your radar. Considering her recently released single “misunderstood,” a trap-heavy track showcasing her sultry vocals as she trades lines with rising rapper Evander Griim, she’ll surely start off the show with some allure.



Last year’s headliner Sean Kingston sold out the entire PC Ballroom on Valentine’s Day. This year, potentially expect a larger turnout as Warren Live becomes more popular among the student body.



The concert will be free and only UC San Diego undergraduates with valid student I.D. will be allowed entry. Doors to Price Center West Ballroom open at 7:30 p.m., so be sure to line up early because the show is first come first served.

Image courtesy of NPR.

