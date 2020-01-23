Top Dorm and Apartment Friendly Plants

As college students at UC San Diego, the fast paced quarter system seems to bring us lots of stress and takes away lots of our time. Some studies have shown that keeping plants around inside your bedroom, living room, etc. can actually help improve your mood. Just like a nice hike in nature or walking outside might help you breathe a little better or release stress, having more green around inside can have a little of that same effect. However, it is important to make sure you have the right kind of plant so you can be able to watch it thrive! In order to be a successful college student plant parent, be sure to find plants that are compatible with indoor lighting and are ideally low maintenance. If you’re not sure what kind of plants those might be, check out some of these options:

Succulents – Succulents are a perfect dorm addition because they are so abundantly found, low cost, and very low maintenance when it comes to watering. These little guys love to be in the sun, so try to keep them on a windowsill or somewhere nice and bright. If you’re looking for a nice little addition to your desk, Trader Joe’s sells succulents for usually less than five dollars!



ZZ Plant – The zz plant, with its tall stems and plentiful green leaves, is a perfect house plant because it can grow in bright, medium, and even low light, which makes it convenient for all types of living situations! You only need to water it once every other week or so, so it is incredibly low maintenance. This plant can also release a lot of oxygen into the air, so it can keep things fresh!



Pothos – The pothos plant is also a great option for dorms or apartments that don’t get as much natural light as other plants might need. This plant cascades down the side of its pot with big, bright green leaves that give off a calming effect. You can place it on top of a bookshelf or dresser and watch as it grows, draping down the side. Be sure to allow the soil to dry fully between waterings.



African Violets – If you’re looking for something with more than just green leaves, then these blooming violets are the plant for you! With colors ranging from deep magenta to lighter pinks and whites, these plants are nice to have around to brighten up a room. They do prefer bright light, but indirectly, so you can keep it on a desk or a bedside table. Just like pothos plants, let the soil dry out before watering!

Aloe Vera – If you have lots of bright light in your dorm or apartment, consider the wonder plant, aloe vera. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, but this plant also has a long list of uses and benefits! The gel inside of the plant has been known to treat sunburns, clear up acne, ease skin irritation, and even speed up the healing process of cuts and burns. If you choose to buy one of these “miracle plants,” be sure to keep it in direct sunlight and keep the soil moist at all times.