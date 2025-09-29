Senior year advice from the class of ‘25

Samantha’s Advice

Try everything, even if it feels embarrassing! One of my biggest regrets is that I didn’t do all of the fun UC San Diego things — such as surfing classes or the Undie Run — because I was “too cool” for them. My fear of being seen as lame stopped me from experiencing all that college had to offer. Now, I’m realizing how much I missed out on. So, if you’re considering trying something new but think it will make you look uncool, I say: Do it anyway. You only have one life, so you might as well live it to the fullest. Carpe diem! Have a great year.

Samantha Phan, Outgoing Lifestyle Co-Editor

Melanie’s Advice

I feel like every year of college goes by faster than the last, and my senior year was no exception. Here are some tips to make yours memorable:

Don’t be afraid to join a new student org. I joined The UCSD Guardian my senior year, nervous that people would look at me weirdly for being older. Luckily, no one seemed to care, and it was lots of fun! Most orgs will be happy to have new members, so you’re really doing them a favor.

Plan celebrations and spontaneous trips. Establishing traditions with friends made my college experience extra special. Some of our favorite activities included cooking together for Friendsgiving — I’m now an expert at making mashed potatoes — exchanging Secret Santa gifts, and going to our favorite cafe, Il Giardino di Lilli, on Sundays. Being cheesy is sometimes necessary, and putting in effort to make memories together can go a long way.

Talk to people about how weird senior year is. The future is scary and finishing college is sad, but we’re all in this together. I watched “High School Musical 3” the night before graduation, FYI. Sharing your feelings won’t magically give you a perfect post-grad life, but it will make what’s coming next seem a bit less intimidating.

Melanie Poppel, Senior Staff Writer

Isabela’s Advice

Document everything important to you! This can be done through journaling, keeping a video diary, or even just taking pictures of whatever you love. You could keep a list of all the little things about being on campus or still being an undergrad that you appreciate. It seems really sappy, but this is the time to be sappy! In your senior year, you are absolutely allowed to be as cringey and emotional about graduating as you want! It’s a big deal, and you should be able to indulge in that. So, take every opportunity to jot down good things that happen throughout the day: take pictures and videos of your friends during the most mundane moments, record voice notes on your way home talking about your day. You’ll be grateful to have these memories after leaving college, so document them while you can!

Isabela Contreras, Senior Staff Writer

Julio’s advice

Try as many new things as possible. You are constantly changing throughout college, and by the end, you’ll hopefully be a completely different person than when you were a freshman. And the only way that happens is if you are unafraid to step outside of your comfort zone. Take that salsa class, join the furry club, rush a frat or sorority, or do something you’ve never done before. Oftentimes, the places you will find community won’t be in your classes or your first year resident hall floor. College goes by fast — even faster than high school. So, don’t forget to slow down and appreciate what you have. Good luck!

Julio Canimo, Senior Staff Writer

Kelly’s Advice

School isn’t everything. I’ve learned more about myself through my extracurricular activities than from my classes. Being in undergrad is the last time that you’ll be able to meet so many people in such a short period of time, so approach everything with intentionality. Grades do not define who you are — unless you’re going to grad school, then my supplemental advice is to make sure you take breaks. During my time at UCSD, I learned how to react when receiving different types of criticism, and I know how to spot people I would love to spend more time with and those who I should keep at a distance. Don’t be afraid to branch out and pursue new experiences, and who knows? You could end up finding your new besties. That’s how I found my group of friends, at least. We became acquainted through ultimate frisbee and then ran two half marathons together — all because we were open to trying new things. These four years will go by fast, so go out and talk to people.