A&E’s Weekly Song Pick: Faye Wong’s “Eyes on Me”

The UCSD Guardian’s A&E team viciously scours the corners of the internet in search of ground-breaking and revolutionary music in order to provide Tritons with the best of the best. Not really, but here’s music we think is fun.
Byline photo of Matthew Pham
Matthew Pham, Senior Staff Writer
Apr 21, 2025
Image courtesy of Genuis

Five years ago, I fell in love with Faye Wong’s “Eyes on Me” — an elegant ‘90s ballad illustrating the burgeoning affection between a songstress and a nightclub patron. Wong’s tender vocals alongside composer Nobuo Uematsu’s beautiful orchestral arrangements turn the act of devotion into a selfless duty of care. The weight of these romantic feelings reach a zenith as Wong calls out to her lover, “Darling, so share with me / Your love if you have enough / Your tears if you’re holding back / Or pain if that’s what it is.” 

 

Carrying that weight may seem burdensome, but Wong’s warm timbre expresses the happiness found in sharing life’s tribulations when carried with the one you adore most. I’ve watched friends meet, fall for each other, and marry, and seeing each of their relationships emanates as much joy to me as the first time I heard Wong’s song. Though I’ve yet to find my own way toward true love, Wong’s serenade reminds me that love is both beautiful and true, and that knowledge is more than enough for now.

 

Listen to the rest of the playlist here!

About the Contributor
Matthew Pham
Matthew Pham, Senior Staff Writer
4th year Math-CS Major who likes old movies. Fake Oasis Fan. #1 Chili’s Enjoyer!
