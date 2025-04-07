A&E’s Weekly Song Pick: “Move” by Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachiii

Week 1 is always painful. Spring break festivities may have already come to a close, but there’s no denying that everyone is still a little stuck in vacation mode. However, we won’t have to dream of relaxation for too long because, before we know it, we’ll be back on the beach listening to good music — Keinemusik summer is just around the corner!

This time last year, the Berlin-based label dominated DJ sets everywhere with “Move,” a song so catchy it continues to take on new remixed forms every couple of months, including the recent Afro house combination with MoBlack’s “Yamore.” Regardless of which version of “Move” is playing, there’s no denying that the song’s hypnotic beat has captured the hearts of many, without a doubt becoming a classic for many summers to come.

Listen to the rest of this week’s playlist here!