A&E’s Weekly Song Pick: Bon-Bon Blanco’s ‘BON VOYAGE!’

The UCSD Guardian’s A&E team viciously scours the corners of the internet in search of ground-breaking and revolutionary music in order to provide Tritons with the best of the best. Not really, but here’s music we think is fun.
Byline photo of Gabbi Basa
Gabbi Basa, Associate A&E Editor
Apr 14, 2025
Image courtesy of Toei Animation

I come, as a Jehovah’s Witness of anime, to compel you to consume “the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires,” “One Piece.” Just kidding, but what good A&E writer wouldn’t at least try to convince you? I, like countless other fans, love rewatching the show’s old-but-gold Y2K J-Pop openings to relive the Straw Hats’ victories and sorrows. Like many “One Piece” opening songs, “BON VOYAGE!” teases the legendary villains ahead and reminds fans of each character’s emotional journey. For me, it’s the idyllic panels of the crew living life together wherever they roam that keep me coming back for more. A wise man once said in a YouTube comment, “One Piece is only a long series unless you start watching it.” So, get going and set sail, to the Grand Line!

 

Listen to the rest of this week’s playlist here!

About the Contributor
Gabbi Basa
Gabbi Basa, Senior Staff Writer
Gabbi is a second-year Neurobiology major. She enjoys chilly walks, liminal spaces, and all things (serve the beam) Stephen King.
