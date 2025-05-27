A&E’s Weekly Song Pick: Romy Mars’ ‘A-Lister’

Romy Mars — daughter of award-winning director Sophia Coppola and lead singer of French indie pop band Phoenix Thomas Mars — has been in and out of media discussion these past few years, with many appraising her as a nepotism baby who “nepos” right. As the nepo baby of a nepo baby, Mars lives the ultimate legacy lifestyle, enjoying egregious generational wealth while navigating the chaos of teenage girlhood. In 2023, Mars went viral for her TikTok explaining how she was grounded after trying to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on her dad’s credit card because she wanted to have dinner with a friend. More recently, in the middle of the Danielle Bregoli and Alabama Barker beef — after Bregoli accused Barker of stealing her baby daddy and the two released multiple diss tracks against each other — Mars weighed in with a TikTok, asking, “Genuine question, what the [f—] is Alabama Barker getting ready for?” in an act of nepo-on-nepo crime. Mars is back in the media spotlight this week with the release of her latest song, “A-Lister.”

In “A-Lister,” Mars embraces her identity as a nepo baby, with lyrics describing the glitz and glam of her lavish lifestyle. The core of the song recounts a whirlwind romance with an unnamed “A-Lister.” While Mars’ vocals leave much to be desired, as the song consists mostly of monotonous, autotuned melodies, “A-Lister” is ultimately a playful, self-aware anthem about a life that many of us can only dream about. With lyrics like, “I’ll post pictures of a private jet wing,” and “I’ll take a breath, have a movie set fling,” it provides the perfect outlet for escapism in the midst of the stress and chaos of the final stretch of the quarter. Flawed as it is, it’s the kind of track I’ll have on repeat while pretending to study for my upcoming finals.

