Lifestyle Tries: Kayaking at La Jolla Shores

Imagine this: You are in your early 20s, living with your best friends in one of the most coveted cities on the Gold Coast — morning matcha runs, La Jolla Shores in the afternoon, and evenings hiking into the sunset. Except, I don’t have to imagine it because this is my lucky reality!

I love exploring San Diego with my friends — the beauty of living here is that the world truly is your oyster! The four of us wanted to try something new, so we brainstormed and decided on a nature activity to unplug from our daily routines. What better way to do so than a kayaking adventure? Stimulating, outdoorsy, and completely unknown territory — we signed up immediately.

We chose La Jolla Kayak in La Jolla Shores as our home base because it was just a free MTS bus ride away from UC San Diego, and its two-hour kayaking experience cost less than $40 each. We got life vests and helmets before we walked down to the beach. As we passed by several pizza and pasta spots and sweet treats galore, my friends and I took notes for later.

Though the weather was gloomy and the air was cold, the beach was surprisingly busy: people kayaked in the water, surfers rode the waves, and kids played in the sand. There, we met our instructor, who taught us how to paddle, steer, and get in and out of the kayak.

Tandem kayaks work in pairs: one person in the front paces the paddling, and one in the back navigates. My friends and I split into pairs on two separate boats. Our instructor bid us farewell with a kindhearted message and noted that this experience would be the ultimate friendship test; though I thought it was silly at the time, I would soon come to understand the wisdom of these words.

Hesitantly, we climbed into the boat. We were immediately drenched by icy waves, flooding us with salt water. Kayaking in the ocean feels like a roller coaster ride — we shot up so high my stomach dropped, an adrenaline rush I wasn’t anticipating. When we made it further out, the chaos died down, and the water was actually warmer, so we acclimated quickly.

I paddled in the front, and my friend took the back. We screamed at each other to row as the ocean kept pulling us away from our course — the heavy paddles didn’t help our situation. But my friend, who had gone kayaking before, took charge: Our new strategy was to remain calm and have her announce when and which way to paddle. Slowly, we began moving and avoided flipping. I was so grateful to have her as my kayak partner; she led instinctually, and I realized that working together to solve the problem was a lot more efficient than working alone.

Unfortunately, we were horrified to realize that we were following the wrong kayaking group. We vocalized our paddling — “LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT!” — and found our rhythm: We became one. Overcoming this challenge reminded me of our trust in each other.

After we survived that, we were finally able to relax and take in the scenery. The cliffs curved every which way, and we saw rock formations sprinkled with lavish mansions. I would have never gotten this view from my usual tanning spot.

Kayaking was proving to be worth it, despite our rough start. Our other two friends cheered us on as we approached their boat, giving us an encouraging push.

After rejoining our original group, our next stop was the sea lions. An eternity later (30 minutes), we made it. It was breathtaking — literally, because the smell was awful. Hundreds of sea lions basked in the sun, barking and flapping their flippers. Some were diving into the water alongside the pelicans catching fish; it was real-life National Geographic.

The sight was captivating. While the Gliderport sunsets we love so much are peaceful, seeing the elements of nature interact from our spot in the ocean was an out-of-body experience. I felt truly grounded in the moment.

Soon, our journey came to an end, and we rode the waves back to land. Warning: Your kayak will flip over and submerge you. Eventually, the ocean tossed me and my friends onto the shore; we were delighted that our journey was successful!

While trekking back to La Jolla Kayak, we started making plans to play beach volleyball or pickleball the next day. We’re active people who love competition; for anyone who relates to that, kayaking satiated our thirst. The unpredictability of the ocean gave us the same rush as winning a game — surviving the sea through teamwork meant we won. I also learned how to work with my friend under pressure, and while it was chaotic and frustrating at times, it was also euphoric. At points, I couldn’t stop myself from laughing, even mid-scream, about how ridiculous it was, and my friend quickly joined me in giggles. This trip was definitely a bonding moment.

Whether you’re already close with your friends or just getting to know each other, this kind of experience truly unites people. It’s a friendship test — which we passed — and will forever be a core memory for all of us.

I’ll never forget this beautiful bonding moment — or how freezing it was. We returned soaked and desperate for warmth, but this — and all our other woes — could’ve been avoided had we known the tips and tricks below. Take these with you on your journey, and good luck kayaking!

TIPS ‘N TRICKS!