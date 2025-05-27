The perfect Potion at The Sound: DJO’s The Back on You World Tour

As my friend and I arrived at The Sound in Del Mar on April 16, we saw a line of concertgoers winding around the block, waiting for the doors to open. With a sense of urgency, we quickly parked, picked up our tickets, and took our place in line, joining their heady anticipation for the concert: Djo, Joe Keery’s musical act, with opener Post Animal.

Once we got inside, we explored food options, ultimately deciding on a plate of vegan bao buns and the bar’s signature drink, “Lonesome is a State of Mind” — dedicated to Djo. With food and drinks in hand, we found space in the raised standing room area and waited eagerly for opener Post Animal to enter the stage.

Keery used to perform guitar and vocals for Post Animal before starting his solo act as Djo in 2019 — it was endearing to see him bring his former band with him on tour. The band opened the show with a few calm, low-energy songs and slowly ramped up the beat until the whole crowd was dancing. The longstanding admiration and chemistry between Djo and his former bandmates was clear when Djo came out to perform a couple of songs with them. Although I didn’t know any of the songs, it was fun to see people around me singing along as blue and red lights illuminated the stage.

The guitarists, bassist, and Djo himself all stepped onto the speakers in front of the stage, getting even closer to the crowd. The crowd roared as Post Animal finished its set in high spirits. The band members have since announced that Djo worked with them to write and produce their new album: “IRON.”

With time to kill before Djo’s set, I decided to get some pretzel bites. They were fresh, warm, delightful, and complete with a side of honey mustard. I waited in anticipation as the lights focused and Djo’s band entered the stage. The lighting set the tone for the environment throughout the entire show, and it began by bathing his guitarists in shades of green. There was a dreamy ambience as the band members settled their guitars to start the show.

Djo started with songs from his 2022 album “DECIDE” before seamlessly transitioning into his newest album, “The Crux.” After the first two songs, I went back to my raised standing room area. My visibility was worse, but I still enjoyed listening to Djo serenade the audience.

The crowd was enlivened as he played the two most popular songs off his new release, “Lonesome is a State of Mind” and “Basic Being Basic.” He then went back to some of his earlier hit songs, and I was grooving to the music. The crowd was painted in blue as he sang through “Change” and “Roddy.” The time flew by as I danced with the crowd with a newfound appreciation for Djo’s music, listening to songs I’ve been jamming to for years.

After introducing his band to the crowd, Djo started prepping for the next section of his set. The lights switched to reds and oranges. He started playing “Charlie’s Garden,” a song dedicated to his friend and “Stranger Things” co-star, Charlie Heaton, and everyone went crazy. I sang along and swung my hands in the air for this sentimental moment. I grew up watching “Stranger Things,” so it was sweet to see Djo sing about his friendship with Heaton.

He then began to sing “Gap Toothed Smile,” a song I hoped he would play as someone with a gap in my smile. It’s a love song, and I could feel the affection through the lyrics. In the first verse, he sings “God, how lucky can a simple man be?” and “I know that’s my future looking right back at me,” two incredibly endearing lyrics that I love. My friend and I sang parts of the song to each other while he played.

He transitioned into “Chateau (Feel Alright),” and the audience members pulled out their phone flashlights, setting a more mellow vibe as Djo crooned into the microphone. The sentimentality of the song makes me think back to a time when everything felt okay. The song itself feels like floating, so the phone flashlights that lit up the room created the perfect atmosphere. Then, he started singing “Fly,” a song I had been listening to earlier in the day and was excited to be hearing live. I must have been expressing how much I was feeling the music because the guy in front of me offered to trade places so I could see the stage better.

With a new vantage point for the last couple of songs of the show, I eagerly awaited what was to come. The lights were a deep blue as Djo “ended” his set with his hit song “End of Beginning.” I was thrilled — I can’t help but belt every time I hear the song that made my top five on Spotify Wrapped. I love the lyricism and the production, and I relate to the themes of homesickness and reminiscence, especially as someone on the precipice of leaving my hometown to attend law school in San Francisco. I’m glad I got to sing my heart out to an old favorite.

When he exited the stage, the crowd waited with bated breath. We chanted his name and begged for an encore. Both Djo and Post Animal returned to the stage to play a couple more songs for us as the crowd screamed in excitement. It was sweet to see the comfortable way the musicians interacted with each other.

Although I began listening to Djo because I watched Keery in “Stranger Things,” I very quickly became a true fan of his music. His sound is unique, pairing past and present influences with Djo’s experiences and groovy lyricism. I love seeing the world through his eyes. I’ll always remember Djo’s infectious energy and performance, and I left this tour with a fresh appreciation for his music.