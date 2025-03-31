The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The UCSD Guardian
The UCSD Guardian

DISREGUARDIAN: A&E’s Weekly Song Pick: OkaySpade’s “Reigning in LA (LeBron James’ Anthem)”

The UCSD Guardian’s A&E team viciously scours the corners of the internet in search of ground-breaking and revolutionary music in order to provide Tritons with the best of the best. Not really, but here’s music we think is fun.
Xuan Ly, A&E Co-Editor
Mar 31, 2025
Editor’s note: The following is a satirical article for The DisreGuardian, a series of articles published annually for The Guardian’s April Fool’s issue. Features will resume publishing normal content next week.

 

Among the list of inspirational tracks on the growing LeBronify catalogue, I find myself coming back to one in particular: “Reigning in LA (LeBron James’ Anthem),” better known by its smooth chorus “LeBron, LeBron, LeBron James.” While other popular Le-Mixtape parodies like “THE MAN ON THE LAKERS” and “That’s Bron” flaunt witty lyricism and top-tier glazing, they all lean on recognizable pop tunes for a blueprint to instant virality. 

 

OkaySpade’s catchy R&B beat differentiates his Brontastic masterpiece, making even the song’s bare chorus sound like a revelation from God, just like LeBron himself. The simplicity of the song allows listeners to focus solely on reflecting and rejoicing at the skill of the basketball phenom, making it the perfect soundtrack for LeGoat edits across TikTok. Just one day after its release in March, the song was praised by TikTok star and 76ers rookie guard Jared McCain, cementing the track as a certified banger. The pure adoration and reverence imbued in “Reigning in LA (LeBron James’ Anthem)” show that LeBronify, and the wider genre of sports edits, is not just a matter of sports but of modern art as well. 

 

Listen to the rest of this week’s playlist here!

Xuan is a fourth-year global health and education double major with an art history minor. She loves seahorses, laying on the grass, and anything by Ocean Vuong.

