The Lumineers shed their foot-stomping folk energy with “Automatic”

On Feb. 14, The Lumineers released their fifth studio album, “Automatic,” not only marking the 20-year anniversary of the band, but also showcasing a transition from their signature storytelling sound to one that embraces personal reflection.

Even though this album makes use of the same instruments — acoustic guitar, cello, mandolin blended with electric keyboard, and stratocaster to capture the band’s rustic vibe — it leans in a dismal direction compared to previous soulful Lumineers albums. In contrast, “Automatic” was produced to encourage listeners to internalize the lyrics without being distracted by the catchiness of the song. Although I wasn’t expecting the melancholic sound, I applaud the project for its lyrical depth and emotional resonance.

On my first listen to “Automatic,” I wasn’t sure if I liked it or not. I had expectations going in about what this album would sound like, especially with its release on Valentine’s Day. I thought that “Automatic” would have the level of energy as their previous music but shift toward a budding romance theme instead of talking about the tragedies of fame and finding love. Once I gave it a chance to impress me, however, I developed a newfound appreciation for the album.

Unlike their previous album “Cleopatra,” which carries anthemic sing-along choruses and foot-stomping folk energy, “Automatic” takes a much slower approach. It leans into melancholic storytelling, subdued instrumentals, and introspective lyrics. Despite covering familiar themes of the pain that comes with deep love and allusions to famous literature, the tracks were not composed in their typical high-energy fashion.

The album delves into the absurdities of modern life, the blurring line between reality and illusion. The sixth track, “Plasticine,” critiques the entertainment industry’s profit-centered superficiality, touching on how artists are often molded into artificial persona that stray from the authenticity of what they started out as. “Better Day” addresses the current epidemic of phone addictions and the lack of connection found on modern-day dating apps, longing for a time when love could only be found organically. A more bare-bones feel is showcased on “Sunflowers,” a gorgeous piano-forward piece. The dramatized sound of the instrumental song seems fit for a movie soundtrack, so I found it to be an unexpected but somehow fitting addition to their album.

In “Automatic,” as well as prior albums, The Lumineers consistently talk about the addicting nature of fame. They are constantly searching for the balance between a life outside of the spotlight and continuing to create music for a beseeching audience of millions of fans. In that same vein, “Same Old Song” calls attention to this phenomenon of Lumineers’ fans being preoccupied with the upbeat feeling of the song and not sitting with the lyrics: “The guests begin to make me feel alone / Same old song / We sing the same old song.” Typically, fans of The Lumineers are ones who leap to their feet and dance to their songs without knowing the true meaning behind their thoughtfully developed lyrics.

Overall, “Automatic” strips everything down to its bare bones, creating the feeling of an intimate live performance rather than a polished studio album. The Lumineers have always been known for their storytelling, but this time, their focus is on breaking away from that “automatic” reaction from their fans that they are used to, rather than usual character-driven narratives like their hit song “Ophelia.”

I think this album signifies a departure from The Lumineers’ previous work, taking on an unpolished and heartfelt approach to get listeners to pay attention to their lyricism more closely. The band’s commitment to authenticity and their deep-rooted dedication to each other has resulted in an album that resonates with long-time fans — myself included — and new listeners alike, reflecting their growth and adaptability in the evolving musical landscape.

Because not every song is as immediately catchy as their previous hits, this album takes some patience to appreciate. Yet, they manage to execute the introspective themes across the album and tell a poignant story from one track to the next. It concludes with “So Long,” a song that tells a dramatized tale of being so heavily involved with making music that their lives at home begin to deteriorate and fall away. While I may miss the spirited quality of their earlier hits, others might find solace in the honesty and vulnerability that this album brings to the table. Whether this shift is a temporary experiment or a completely new direction for The Lumineers, “Automatic” stands as a testament to The Lumineers’ willingness to expand and take artistic risks.