A&E’s weekly song pick: Lorde’s “Perfect Places”

On the cusp of turning 19, Lorde’s “Perfect Places” echoes through every room I enter, soundtracking this free-spirited era of growing into myself. Lorde’s gravelly voice combined with producer Jack Antonoff’s innovative pop sound creates a bubble wherein time stops and only music fills the space. In this celebratory yet melancholic track, Lorde paints nostalgic lyrical portraits while simultaneously drawing on the nuances of being “young and … ashamed.” The song offers nearly four minutes of musical bliss that serve as an escape from the confusion and stress of navigating the complex transition from adolescence to adulthood. The pairing of Lorde’s somber lyrics against the backdrop of rhythmic build-ups and subsequent instrumental releases offer an immersive listening experience — one that could make you believe you’ll be “19 and on fire” forever.

