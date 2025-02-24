The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The UCSD Guardian
The UCSD Guardian

A&E’s weekly song pick: Lorde’s “Perfect Places”

The UCSD Guardian’s A&E team viciously scours the corners of the internet in search of ground-breaking and revolutionary music in order to provide Tritons with the best of the best. Not really, but here’s music we think is fun.
Olivia Barkwill, Contributing Writer
Feb 24, 2025
On the cusp of turning 19, Lorde’s “Perfect Places” echoes through every room I enter, soundtracking this free-spirited era of growing into myself. Lorde’s gravelly voice combined with producer Jack Antonoff’s innovative pop sound creates a bubble wherein time stops and only music fills the space. In this celebratory yet melancholic track, Lorde paints nostalgic lyrical portraits while simultaneously drawing on the nuances of being “young and … ashamed.” The song offers nearly four minutes of musical bliss that serve as an escape from the confusion and stress of navigating the complex transition from adolescence to adulthood. The pairing of Lorde’s somber lyrics against the backdrop of rhythmic build-ups and subsequent instrumental releases offer an immersive listening experience — one that could make you believe you’ll be “19 and on fire” forever.

 

Listen to the rest of this week’s playlist here!

About the Contributor
Olivia Barkwill
Olivia Barkwill, Contributing Writer
I am a first year English Literature major, Twin Peaks (1990) superfan, and avid music listener
