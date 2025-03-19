The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

Death reported outside Muir Biology Building

Byline photo of Carter Castillo
Carter Castillo, News Editor
Mar 19, 2025

At around 5 p.m. on March 19, an eyewitness report claimed to have seen a body and increased police presence outside of the Muir Biology Building.

In response to a request for comment, UC San Diego University Communications sent an email to The Guardian at 7:30 p.m., confirming that an individual died outside of the Muir Biology Building. The statement notes that the individual was not a student.

“While much of the information related to the incident is not known at present, out of respect for the deceased we are keeping details private at this time,” the email continues.

This follows a 6:30 p.m. email from the Dean of the School of Biological Sciences Kit Pogliano sent to people affiliated with the biology department. The email also states that a death occurred and that there is “no threat to the campus community.”

The UCSD Guardian has so far been unable to confirm the identity of the victim or any further details about the incident. 

The Guardian will continue to provide updates as we learn more information. 

