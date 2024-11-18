The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
Categories:

A&E’s weekly song song pick: BUBBLE TEA AND CIGARETTES’ “Plane Crash”

The UCSD Guardian’s A&E team viciously scours the corners of the internet in search of ground-breaking and revolutionary music in order to provide Tritons with the best of the best. Not really, but here’s music we think is fun.
Matthew Pham, Senior Staff Writer
Nov 18, 2024
Image courtesy of Bandcamp

I’ve been slowly falling in love with more dream-pop and shoegaze sounds over the past year. So, when I stumbled across BUBBLE TEA AND CIGARETTES through their Instagram page, it was as if I had found my own musical golden ticket. “Plane Crash,” the lead single from their latest album, “we should’ve killed each other,” is a centerpiece of the album’s crusade toward oblivion, catching the twilight hours in its reverberated guitar loops and front-woman Kat’s gothic and hushed deliveries. The song stings of a nihilistic heartbreak, with shattered promises of eternity, yet with some light piercing the door that leads to what lies ahead. “Plane Crash” is love and death intertwined — anthemic and intimate — all while staring straight into desolation and whispering astutely: “I wanna live again.”

 

Listen to the rest of this week’s playlist here!

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Mannequin Pussy declares independence in "I Got Heaven" with concert photo essay
Mannequin Pussy declares independence in "I Got Heaven" with concert photo essay
Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Love through Hell and back - Megan Colton in Hadestown at the Civic Theater
Image courtesy of Bandcamp
A&E’s weekly song pick: Covet’s “shibuya”
Image courtesy of WeVerse
“The Star Chapter: Sanctuary” marks a new era for TXT
Image courtesy of aespa Wiki Fandom
Aespa shines with edgy versatility in “Whiplash”
Image courtesy of harper's BAZAAR
A&E’s weekly song pick: Addison Rae's "Aquamarine"
About the Contributor
Matthew Pham, Senior Staff Writer
Matthew Pham is a 3rd year Mathematics-CS Major with a minor in Literature/Writing. He is an avid collector of blu-rays and DVDs, enjoys Yeule’s music, and adores the stars and skies.