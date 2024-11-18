A&E’s weekly song song pick: BUBBLE TEA AND CIGARETTES’ “Plane Crash”

I’ve been slowly falling in love with more dream-pop and shoegaze sounds over the past year. So, when I stumbled across BUBBLE TEA AND CIGARETTES through their Instagram page, it was as if I had found my own musical golden ticket. “Plane Crash,” the lead single from their latest album, “we should’ve killed each other,” is a centerpiece of the album’s crusade toward oblivion, catching the twilight hours in its reverberated guitar loops and front-woman Kat’s gothic and hushed deliveries. The song stings of a nihilistic heartbreak, with shattered promises of eternity, yet with some light piercing the door that leads to what lies ahead. “Plane Crash” is love and death intertwined — anthemic and intimate — all while staring straight into desolation and whispering astutely: “I wanna live again.”

Listen to the rest of this week’s playlist here!