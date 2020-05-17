Let’s Get Physical: Quarantine Edition Part 5

Clear your mind, write out your schedule for the week, try something new, and get your heart rate up each day with something small. There’s no better way to start a week. It’s time to smash our goals for the week and to start it off with the perfect blood pumping, endorphin producing workout! Let’s push ourselves this week by going from a full-body HIIT workout last week, to a full-body weighted workout this week. We are going to combine all different movements and variations from the past weeks to have an intense full body workout. You know the drill: grab your music, head outside, and enjoy the sun while getting your workout in! Let’s get started, but don’t forget to do your stretches and warm up!

Circuit 1:

Reverse Lunge

Three sets of 15 for each leg

Standing straight up, bring one leg back and bend your knees Knees should be at a 90 degree angle Bring leg back to starting position and repeat



Ski Jumps

Three sets of 15 for each leg

Start with one leg forward and knee bent in a 90 degree angle

Your other leg will be behind it but further out to the side (straight)

Then from the starting position, jump off your bent leg to the other side

You will land on your opposite foot—the one that was straight—and bend it to a 90 degree angle

The other foot will be behind and to the side like in the starting position

Simultaneously repeating jumping from one foot to the other

Kick Backs

Three sets of 15 for each leg

Standing up straight, slightly bend your knees and back

Place your hands on a wall or pole in front of you—your neck and back should be aligned

Kick one leg straight back and up

Squeeze your butt and then release your leg back down

Repeat

Crab Walks

Three sets of 20 for each leg

Bend your knees with your chest facing forward and your legs shoulder width apart Depending on whether you want to target your glutes more, you will go into a deeper squat

Then in the squatting position, you will walk side-to-side

Elevated Heel Squat

Three sets of 15

Find a somewhat elevated surface—a brick, tile, weights, a small step, etc—and place your heels on it

Your feet should be angled

With your legs together and chest facing forward, squat down and up

Try to have your squat go as low as possible

Split Leg Squat

Three sets of 15 each leg

Find a knee-hight elevated surface:bench, chair, step, etc

Place on foot on the elevated surface with toes facing down

Step away from the surface so you have enough room to bend your knees

Have your chest face forward with weights on the side of your body

Bend both legs down.our knee that is not on the elevated surface should be at a 90 degree angle One leg should be at a 90 degree angle while the other leg is completely bent was drawn back towards the elevated surface

Come back up and repeat with the other leg

It is like a lunge but with one leg elevated

Circuit 2:

Fire Hydrants

Three sets of 15 each leg

Straight with your hands and knees on the ground

With or without a resistance band, lift one knee off the ground and bring it up towards your side Picture how a boy dog pees



– Bring back down and repeat for each side

Chest Press into Narrow Chest Press

Three sets of 15

Lay on the floor and with your feet on the ground, knees bent

Weight already in your hands, place your arms in 90 degree angles and in a straight line with each other

With your knuckles up, push the weights up towards the sky while simultaneously inward towards your chest The inner side of the weights should touch

Then bring weights back down in starting position and turn your wrists and thumbs toward your face Bring the weights in together and push up from there Then bring the weights back to your chest in starting position and repeat



Hip Thrusts

Three sets of 20

Place your shoulder blades slightly above the elevated surface

Draw your butt back;your feet should be slightly wider than shoulder width apart with knees bent Do not extend your body too far out, but also not too close to your chest You want to be able to have your back be straight without your butt hitting the ground

Place your weights on the abdominal hip area and push your back towards the elevated surface

Once in this position, you will squeeze and pull your butt up. Act as if your squeezing and tucking your butt forward and in

– Hold for three seconds and then release to starting position

Your head and shoulders should stay in the same position the entire time

Bent Over Tricep Extensions

Three sets of 15

Slightly bend your knees and back

Bring your weight next to your chest

From there, them straight back

Your arm should be relatively straight and squeeze your tricep

Then bring your weight back next to your chest

Dumbbell Hammer into Bicep Curls

Three sets of 15

Begin with your weight in both hands to the side of your body

Curl straight up with knuckle facing away

When you bring your curl back down simultaneously shift hand position Your palms will be facing up with your weight and once again curl your weight Keep repeating, going back from one to the other simultaneously



Finisher:

Plank

One-minute planks for 3 sets

Can do forearm planks or extended arm planks

Place forearms or hands on the floor

Engage your core and your back should be level Lower back should not be super high up or caved in creating a slope



Heel Touches

Three sets of 20 reps each side

Lay on the floor

Place your feet on the ground and close to your butt

With your hands to your sides, slide one hand to your foot and repeat on the other side

Mountain Climbers

Three sets of 20 reps each leg

Place hands on the ground Starting position is like a plank Make sure your back is straight and engage your core

Bring one foot towards your chest and then back down to starting position

Then simultaneously bring your other foot towards your chest and repeat

Plank Walk Outs

Three sets of 10

Start in the plank position with your hands on the ground

Engage your core and your back should be level

Shoulder width apart, lift one hand up and place it farther away and repeat on the other side

Then once again lift and place one hand father away and repeat on the other side You should be lower to the ground and your body length should be longer

Once you are in this position do the following steps in reverse You should end up in starting position:90 degree angle of arm to back



I know that day-by-day, quarantine is tending to get harder and the news of the pandemic is constantly changing, but do not let it get in the way of your goals no matter how small or big they are. You have power over how quarantine will affect you mentally and physically. Keep pushing. We are in this together.