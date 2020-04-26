Let’s Get Physical: Quarantine Edition Part 3

We are back for our second workout! I hope you all enjoyed the lower body workout last week, and if you haven’t done it yet, give it a try because you will break a sweat and it will leave you sore but feeling good. This week, I have an upper body workout, which will target the shoulders and the back. It is starting to heat up and so it is perfect for you all to do it outside and burn those extra calories. I did this workout in the garage, and, by the end of it, I was dripping sweat.

This workout is not too difficult, but it definitely gives you a good burn. I know many of you may not have dumbbells at home, so I demonstrated with a bottle of bleach as my weight to give you ideas of alternatives to use. The whole point is to just add in extra weight to push yourself and help build that muscle! All you need for this workout is a resistance band — if you have one — , extra weight — dumbbells, water jug, bleach, etc. — and an elevated surface. Play your favorite playlist and let’s warm up!

Warm Up

10 minute jog or 30 minute walk

Stretch

Arm Circles

15 seconds each side, repeat twice

Behind the Head Single Arm Stretch

Hold for 15 each

Cross Body Single Arm Stretch

Hold for 15 each

Resistance Band Shoulder Stretch

20 each side, repeat twice

Workout

Shoulder Press Three sets of 15

Start with shoulders and elbows in a straight line with arms bent

Push your weights directly up

The inner side of the weights should be above the middle of your head

Slowly bring out and down Front Raises Three sets of 15

Start with weights in front of you with your elbows slightly bent

Raise up and lower slowly back down Lateral Raises Three sets of 15

Weights to the side of you with your elbows slightly bent

Lift up and turn your hands inward slightly (all in one motion) Act like you’re pouring a glass of water

Raise until your arm is in a straight line then lower back down Incline Push-up Three sets of 12

Place hands slightly farther than shoulder-width apart on your elevated surface

Make sure your body is in a straight line and engage your core

Push down and up (do not let your hips sink in) Decline Push-up Three sets of 12

Place your feet on the elevated surface

Place hands slightly farther than shoulder width apart on the ground

Make sure your body is in a straight line and engage your core

Push down and up (do not let your hips sink in) Resistance Band Single Arm Rows Three sets of 15

Wrap your resistance band around a pole or anything with height

Slightly bend your back and knees

With one arm grab the band and pull it straight back to your side

Squeeze and then release back up SuperMans Three sets of 15

Lay your stomach on the ground with your arms out in front of you

Lift your chest and arms up and bring your arms back to the side of you simultaneously

Squeeze and then release back to starting position

Abs Finisher

Flutter Kicks

Three sets of 20

Sit down and place your hands behind your back, either shoulder-width apart or in a triangle and place behind your back

Lean back at a slight angle with your legs straight out and elevated

Do small side to side motion crossing your legs

Toe Touches

Three sets of 20

Lay down on your back and raise your legs up directly above your hips

Lift your shoulder blades off the ground and touch your toes with your hands

Bicycles

Three sets of 20

Lay down on your back and engage your core

Lift your shoulder blades off the ground and place hands behind your head

Bring one arm forward with the opposite leg and then switch

Resistance Band Leg Raises

Three sets of 20

Place band around a heavy or stable object

Lay down on your back and place your feet within the band

Slowly bring your legs up towards your chest and then back down

If you cannot go all the way up, it is okay because the bands limit your range of motion

I hope this workout shows how you can make use of anything and still get a good workout in. Next week, I’ll be posting a high-intensity interval training workout to get our heart rates up and sweat like no other. I hope you all are staying safe and healthy, both mentally and physically!