Patient Tested Positive for COVID-19 in La Jolla

On March 10, a patient at Scripps Green Hospital in La Jolla tested positive for COVID-19. The patient is now being treated in a specialized isolation room at Scripps Hospital. Physicians and county health officials now await test results from the CDC to confirm that the patient has the COVID-19 virus.



Moreover, Scripps is taking precautionary measures to mitigate the virus’s spread by putting all hospital staff that interacted with the patient into home quarantine. Working with the San Diego County Public Health Department, the hospital is also looking to identify anyone else outside of hospital staff who may have been in contact with the patient.



This case is ongoing and the UCSD Guardian will provide more information as it arises. If you or somebody you know is showing possible symptoms of COVID-19, please contact UCSD Student Health Services or your local health provider.

Photo courtesy of Scripps Green Hospital.