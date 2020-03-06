Peeks and Previews: March

Teach-In, March 4 – Are you interested in the Cost-of-Living Adjustment strikes or looking to know more? Come by the Ché Café on campus to learn more about the political history of UC San Diego and the workings of a corporate university. This event is especially geared toward undergraduates, as there will also be information available on what this issue means for undergraduate students.

Art After Hours, March 6 – If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to check out more museums at Balboa Park, check out the Art After Hours event at the San Diego Museum of Art. For the event, the museum will stay open until 8 p.m. and have live music playing outside in the court. The best part, though, is that college students with an ID get free admission! You now have no excuse not to check this out.

International Women’s Day Panel – This event, taking place on campus in the Roger Revelle College Conference Rooms, is a celebration in honor of International Women’s Day. There will be five women leaders featured on a panel with a reception to follow. Come to support all women and to leave feeling inspired!

Mariachi Festival, March 8 – Come out to Bayside Park in Chula Vista for a celebration of Mexican heritage through the arts. This festival features live mariachi music and traditional ballet folklórico dancing. You can also check out a wide variety of vendors and great food.

Resume Workshop: What Hiring Managers Want, March 10 – Have you started your hunt for a summer job and realized your resume might need some help? Come to this workshop held at the Career Center to hear what exactly managers and recruiters are looking for and learn how to create a resume that perfectly highlights your skills.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival, March 15 – You don’t need to be Irish to attend this event, but make sure you’re wearing green when you head to Balboa Park for the St. Patrick’s Day Festival! With free admission, watch the parade go by and stay for a flag raising ceremony afterward.

Latino Film Festival, March 18 – This event begins on the 18th and actually runs for 11 days, so there are plenty of chances to go. Held at the Fashion Valley Mall, there will be over 100 screenings of films portraying and celebrating the Latino experience and culture. Throughout the 11 days there will also be a fashion show, art exhibits, and live concerts. Funds from the festival will support youth education and outreach programs.

Boba Festival, March 28 – If you love boba, this event at the Taiwanese American Community Center might be the one for you! Come and sample up to ten different types of boba from local vendors and leave with a Boba Festival Limited Edition Memorabilia Collectable. Also, be sure to stick around for food, art, and entertainment.