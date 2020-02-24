Expanding Your Beverage Horizons at Starbucks

As a Starbucks barista, I make endless amounts of caramel macchiatos and various frappuccinos during each shift. Though I don’t blame any of these customers for buying what they’re used to — my go-to will always be a vanilla latte and I have no shame in admitting that — I’m here to let you in on some other options that are just as good as the old tried and true beverages offered.

Starbucks Double Shot

This one is for those who need a lot of caffeine to keep themselves going! The name says “double” because this iced order is essentially doubling the amount of shots that come in a regular espresso drink: two shots in a tall, three shots in a grande, and five shots in a venti. The standard order comes with classic syrup and a splash of 2-percent milk, but I like to order mine with vanilla and breve instead.

Matcha Latte

Most of us have probably tasted if not at least heard of a matcha or green tea latte before. These are not only tasty, but they still have a good amount of caffeine in them if you’re looking for something more than a tea but less than an espresso. With the pre-sweetened matcha powder, the best milk to pair it with is coconut milk, either hot or iced!

Espresso Frappuccino

If you’re a fan of frappuccinos but are in need of real caffeine, this one might be for you! Regular frappuccinos don’t actually have much coffee in them at all, but this kind gets actual shots of espresso. If you still want the flavors you love, make sure you ask for your caramel, vanilla, or toffee nut syrups. My tip for vanilla is to get vanilla bean powder instead of just the regular syrup!

Iced Guava White Tea

I will never truly recover from Starbucks discontinuing the mango black tea, but I have found that this drink is my replacement for the iced tea void in my life. Though people gravitate toward the more well known peach green tea, next time you go, try this one out instead. The guava white tea can come with lemonade or without — I prefer without because it becomes a little too sweet — and also automatically comes with liquid cane sugar. Try it out with half of the regular pumps and you get a perfect balance of sweet and tart!

London Fog

Though I have worked at Starbucks since high school, I never actually tried a London Fog until my freshman year on campus at Roger’s Market. If only I had known before! For those who aren’t familiar, this drink is a tea latte with earl grey tea, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup. The black tea can give you a caffeine boost if you’re not in the mood for coffee, and the vanilla adds the perfect amount of sweetness.

Cold Brew with Sweet Cream Cold Foam

This can be applied to both cold brew fans and regular iced coffee fans if you’re not a fan of the strong cold brew taste. This drink is simply cold brew with a velvety cold foam layer on top made from vanilla sweet cream. There are variations of this to try as well, such as the salted caramel cold foam, which is equally as good!

