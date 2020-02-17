A Guide to Using Essential Oils

In the past few years, the topic of using essential oils has gained a lot of popularity in the media. With advertisements offering a variety of benefits such as better sleep, less stress, and overall wellness, it’s hard to know not only which one to use, but also to know why we even need to use them in the first place! For those who are new to using them, essential oils are the essence of different plants that are used as a complementary and alternative medicine. At first, I too, was a skeptic. However, personally I’ve grown to enjoy using them for some aromatherapy and other things. So, if you’re at all interested in trying out some essential oils, I’ve got some different scents lined up for you along with their most common uses:



Lavender: This is probably one of the most common essential oils used because of its best known benefit: reducing stress and anxiety levels. In addition to that, lavender is used to soothe skin irritations and is often used before bed for sleep. The calming nature of the lavender essence can help you relax and feel ready for a good night’s sleep. I like to use a lavender essence pillow spray every once in a while before going to bed and I find it to be helpful!



Lemon: Lemon, along with other citrus oils, is best known for its energizing properties with the nickname of “Liquid Sunshine.” Lemon can be used as a mood and energy booster in addition to being cleansing for all aspects of the body. Some people even use it for a boost in metabolism as well. I love lemon oils because of their light and airy feeling that can definitely help improve my mood.



Eucalyptus: Eucalyptus oils are often used for its cleansing scent that promotes relaxation and soothing anxieties. It also has health benefits such as being an anti-inflammatory on skin. Eucalyptus can be used alone, but is also very commonly combined with a variety of other oils. Some popular complimentary essences include tea tree oil and spearmint oil. Tea tree and spearmint work well with eucalyptus because they both contain emotionally soothing qualities. Tea tree oil can also help treat skin inflammations similar to eucalyptus oil.



Ginger Root: Ginger root oil has many widely known benefits such as being a comfort to sadness and anxieties, soothing redness in skin, and promoting a healthy digestive system. When it comes to using ginger root for its support for the digestive system, drinking ginger root tea is also a great option. If you are someone who tends to get stomach aches from stress or anxieties, ginger root might be a helpful option for you!



Rose: Many of us have probably seen the trend of using rose water sprays, but the benefits of rose oil are no joke. Rose oil can help ease a long list of things such as menstrual cramps, stress and anxiety levels, depressive symptoms, and can even be used as an antifungal. Not only does rose oil smell amazing, but keeping it around with you might really help increase those dopamine levels!



Orange: Similarly to lemon oil, orange oil has energizing and mood boosting effects because of its bright, citrusy scent. However, it can also simultaneously promote a calming effect that helps reduce heart rate. Orange oil can help with complexion of skin and acne. Additionally, when orange oil is applied by massaging it into the skin, it is known to help increase blood flow, which in turn can help with headaches and menstrual cramps.

