Opinion: UCSD Should Stand up for Hong Kong

In June 2019, a controversial extradition bill sparked mass protests in Hong Kong. With hundreds of thousands of protestors on the streets nearly every day, the Hong Kong protests have received massive international attention and coverage, creating a fire that Beijing has not yet been able to put out.
In light of this, some dismiss the protests by saying that the protestors are terrorists, or that they are paid. This is unequivocally false. In perspective, 1.7 million people are estimated to have attended the protests in August — nearly a quarter of Hong Kong’s population. To argue that a quarter of Hong Kong’s population is paid by a mysterious entity or that all of them are terrorists ignores what these protests are fundamentally about just as well as it denies basic facts.
But when the extradition bill was officially pulled, the protests did not end. It has since evolved into a larger scale movement against China and the future of Hong Kong under Chinese rule. And this may be for good reason. The Communist Party of China has been in the international spotlight for rampant human rights violations numerous times in the past and present, such as putting its ethnic Uighur muslim populations in concentration camps, where more human rights violations occur. From forcing Muslims to eat pork to sexual violence and forced sterilization against women, the CCP will cross any line to maintain its iron grip within its borders.
This is the very reason why the administration and student body of UC San Diego should make a statement in support of Hong Kong — the protests in Hong Kong is not only a fight for democracy, but also a fight against tyranny.
Beyond the goals of democratic rule in Hong Kong, the buildup of Chinese troops in Shenzhen points to an ominous potential response from Beijing. This adds to the reason why UCSD should make a statement in support of Hong Kong — maintaining international pressure and visibility could provide significant barriers to a potentially deadly response. While some argue that the presence of Chinese troops in the area is routine, which is true, the number of troops have nearly doubled to 12,000 since the protests began. The Chinese government historically has not responded to mass dissent peacefully, and the escalation of violence in the protests, from both protestors and police alike, point to a potential brutal crackdown unseen since Tiananmen Square. And in the face of a potential brutal crackdown, it is the moral duty for those who support the rights that protect us everyday to support those fighting for those same rights abroad. This is not to say that everyone should go and participate in the protests — but a simple, vocal statement of support is the very least we should do.
Outside of Hong Kong, the CPC has successfully tried to strong arm influential entities to bend to their will to protect their image and interests abroad regarding Hong Kong. The NBA, Apple, and Blizzard have all appeased the Chinese government, from silencing support of the protests as Blizzard did, to removing a police tracking app that the protestors used as Apple did.
UCSD has similar economic incentives as Blizzard and Apple — 18.6 percent of the student body are international students, many of whom are dependent on financial aid from Beijing. And the CPC has demonstrated that actions that it does not approve of will be met with pecuniary punishment, when it cut off China Scholarship Council funding for Chinese UCSD students in light of the Dalai Lama’s appearance at UCSD.This is a dangerous path. Appeasing the CCP for the sake of economic gain not only weakens the protests fighting for basic human rights, but also demonstrates to the rest of the world that the dollar is more important than our principles.
UCSD could also face something other than just financial punishment, such as a mass backlash on campus. But a backlash did not stop the Dalai Lama from speaking in the commencement address in 2017, and it should not stop anything now.
If a backlash were to happen, the Chinese Students and Scholars Association on campus would be the most vocal actor.The CCP and CSSA both opposed the Dalai Lama’s commencement speech at UCSD in 2017. Prior to their statements, the CSSA had reached out to the Los Angeles Chinese Consulate on the matter.
This situation is not unique to UCSD, however. According to the New York Times, China, through its 150 chapters of the CSSA across the United States, is attempting to draft a pro-China narrative and silence opposition abroad. At Columbia University, the CSSA mobilized its members to protest a presentation about human rights violations in China, and to “resolutely defend the honor and dignity of the Motherland”. Another incident at Duke University alleged that the group was responsible for a harassment campaign against a Chinese student who attempted to mediate sides in a protest about Tibet.
Thus, a backlash from the CSSA would simply be a part of a larger scale effort to stifle free speech in order to better suit a foreign power’s interests. A foreign power should not dictate for us what people can discuss and protest on our own campuses; UCSD should not allow a fear of the CSSA or a fear of a backlash keep them from protecting free speech by staying silent.
Ideas win because of the merit of its arguments, not by who can yell the loudest. A backlash is simply loud; it does not have any inherent merit. While we can disagree with the method of Chinese governance in their territory and still coexist, we cannot allow the exportation of forced silence. We especially cannot when it is being exported to U.S. campuses. Some may disagree, and say that it is hypocritical to support foreign protests, and thereby influence foreign events, while criticizing Chinese efforts to attempt to influence foreign events itself. But is a statement in support of those facing an ongoing brutal crackdown on the same level as an effort to stifle free speech and criticism through harassment? The principles we live by are only really principles if we stand by them even when it is difficult. The student body and administration of UCSD should support free speech when it matters, and that is now.
Photos courtesy of Jacob Sutherland.
49 thoughts on “Opinion: UCSD Should Stand up for Hong Kong”
I have lived in both Mainland and Hong Kong. I really feel Mainland nowadays is much more sophisticated than HK, and people enjoy Most Freedom in China except do the violence toward others even police. Frankly speaking, I feel people in mainland do a better job in respecting others. I don’t understand why HK people hate to be a part of Mainland … just my personal opinion…
The year of 9012 almost passed, how comes you have such ridiculous ideas in your mind? You think you know China well? Have you ever been to China? You are a shame of UCSD. UCSD never taught students to stand with violent, never taught student to use such words. UCSD taught student to think deeply and widely.
You should go to see what these “peaceful protester” really did in Hong Kong before writing this nonsense. They bring a mega city into complete chaos while saying they are protect Hong Kong. lol
LOL, how do you know China forces ethics to do things they are not willing to do?
Does the author of this article contain all the facts? The protesters poured unidentified liquids on others and set them on fire. Is this still a reasonable protest? This is a terrorist attack.
Yeah guess pornhub won’t delete them pro-ccp footage and videos. BTW check this out, https://youtu.be/vJcdT0yd1As
This article is biased and not fact checked. Please delete as soon as possible.
As a Korean I totally support Kim’s idea! With our Confucius based culture, we are much more generous than Chinese people. Also, I have to say that according to our history book, we developed Yellow River civilization in thousand years ago! So everything in China actually belongs to Korea.
Wrong history bro.
I have Korean friends and I totally respect Korean, but China has 5k years history. What are you talking about? Girl has to grow up.
Y’all protestors are destroying the city, setting fire to the metro station and stabbing police in the neck. You pushed kindergarten kids to frontline and you took pictures of them getting shot by tear gas trying to gather globe attention. You are telling me this is how you promoting freedom? HongKong has always belonged to China! So now CUT YOUR BS and get you ass to Geisel studying your final!!!
People who use paints to cover the words of other is suppressing freedom of speech!
Why you do write racism and terrorism words on that graffiti wall? Because there are always topics you shall never talk about. I believe disrupting a country’s territory integrity is one of them too.
Hong Kong protesters say they are fight for freedom of speech while dont allow any opinion that disagree with them…
What is happening in China do not need any foreign political forces to try to get into it. Besides, ICSD is a place to study, not a place for anyone to show support to the crazy protestors which marked themselves as freedom fighters.
Do you know about China? Have you ever been to China, if no, please shut ur up and see what truly is happening. How comes a guy from UCSD uses such rude words about something he or she never know?
Supporting free speech does not mean supporting the freedom of Hong Kong. Are you aware of what you are talking about? Are you sure your title matches what you are arguing for? This paper is totally bullshit and I cannot relate at all.
