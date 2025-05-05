You can’t have your Kirk and eat it too

On April 15, UC San Diego’s chapter of conservative student organization Turning Point USA announced that Charlie Kirk would be visiting UCSD at 12 p.m. on May 1. One week later, on April 22, the Costco Club announced that it would be hosting the third annual chicken eating event at the same time. With both events on May 1, the one year anniversary of the Gaza Solidarity Encampment, could it really be a coincidence?

A few days ago, I received word from an anonymous UCSD staff member that the UCSD administration “planned the whole thing,” and the chicken event “is how the school is trying to distract people from Charlie Kirk.” They suggested that UCSD administration conspired to plan and promote a deliberate distraction from the conservative influencer. Considering that administrators cancelled last year’s Sun God Festival — citing the security concerns stemming from the Gaza Solidarity Encampment — this year’s decision to co-opt another student tradition is evidence of more conspiratorial intentions.

Publicly available evidence only supports the claim that the administration used the Costco Club to distract from Charlie Kirk’s appearance. On Instagram, @ucsdampitheater and @ucsdtritonlife posted an advertisement on behalf of the Costco Club. Multiple UCSD Instagram accounts commented on the post in a likely attempt to boost engagement, suggesting cooperation between the student organization and administration. In previous years, the Costco Club hosted this event in early Spring Quarter and announced it several weeks in advance. Why would the organization forgo a proven marketing strategy in favor of a rushed campaign?

Adding to the abnormality, renting the Epstein Family Amphitheater on such short notice should have been impossible considering that the venue does not accept reservations from student organizations less than 21 days in advance. Jacob Hoang, president of the Costco Club, confirmed in an interview with The UCSD Guardian that he utilized his position as Associated Students chief financial officer and his connections with Associate Vice Chancellor of Student Life Patricia Mahaffey to reserve the amphitheater and coordinate advertising. This ultimately suggests that the Costco Club hastily planned the event on behalf of the administration, and the administration deliberately promoted it.

Regardless of the extent of collusion, the administration’s promotion of the chicken event failed to overshadow Kirk’s. Although many students participated in the annual tradition of watching the Costco Club president eat a rotisserie chicken, attention on campus and social media was heavily tilted toward the conservative influencer. Zakaria Kortam, a principal member of TPUSA, promoted the Kirk event by pointing out the proximity of the two events and suggested that students talk to the conservative influencer after leaving the amphitheater. The chicken event ended much earlier than Kirk’s, leaving hundreds of students to interact with Kirk’s most deranged supporters. The TPUSA event became a de facto Trump rally — evident by the sea of red MAGA hats and the provocateurs masquerading in Immigration and Customs Enforcement jackets that seeded the crowd surrounding Kirk — creating a politically charged atmosphere that has not been seen since the University administration broke up last year’s encampment.

The administration’s promotion of the chicken event was antithetical to general student sentiment and its previous actions. An op-ed by The UCSD Guardian Senior Staff Writer Nicholas Reason asking students not to engage with Kirk was shared thousands of times on social media. By ignoring how students actually felt, the administration unintentionally put hundreds, possibly thousands of students in the presence of the most passionate right-wing extremists. Recklessly gathering students in one place only increased foot traffic around Kirk, brought more attention to TPUSA, and made May 1 an unnecessary spectacle.

While activists camping out on Library Walk supposedly justified the deployment of militarized police on campus, the administration prepared for fascist sympathizers by co-opting a beloved student tradition. The anniversary of the encampment should serve as an opportunity to remind the community that the administration is willing to sacrifice our safety for its own political interests.