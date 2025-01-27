Trump’s inauguration on MLK Jr. Day disgraces the activist’s legacy

This past Martin Luther King Jr. Day, my reflection on his legacy was disrupted by the inauguration of a starkly juxtaposed figure: President Donald Trump — a man whose first presidential term and subsequent campaigns were littered with human rights violations. King’s legacy is one built on a lifelong pursuit toward racial equality, justice, and civil disobedience in the face of oppression. Conversely, Trump’s legacy is rooted in deceit and transgression. Though the ill-timing of King’s holiday and Trump’s inauguration is coincidental, it underscores the blatant erosion of any progress made during King’s era of advocacy.

King’s short lifetime was spent advocating for a just future for all Americans irrespective of race, religion, sex, and other social identities. His relentless commitment to justice mobilized a significant portion of the nation to reject racism, segregation, and other forms of systemic violence. In 1964, King stood alongside then-President Lyndon B. Johnson and other activists as the Civil Rights Act was passed into law, marking the end of the Jim Crow era. King’s advocacy, coupled with his morals and commitment to nonviolence, stand as an important reminder that integrity and leadership are not mutually exclusive — a concept clearly lost on Trump. In contrast, Trump’s hateful rhetoric and abuse of power have reignited a national culture of white supremacy.

Trump’s political tenure is marked by attempts to reverse strides in achieving social justice and equality. During his inaugural address, Trump made repetitive claims of ushering in a “great new era.” Much to my surprise, he acknowledged how his “special” day coincided with King’s national holiday, marking it as a day of “liberation.” Trump assured that his administration “will strive to make his dream a reality,” referencing King’s 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech, wherein King envisioned an equal future for all Americans.

Ironically enough, Trump’s first few hours in office were spent nullifying any remnants of King’s “dream” from federal jurisdiction. He signed an executive order unilaterally ending birthright citizenship — a constitutional right granted in the Fourteenth Amendment — smearing the legacy King spent his lifetime championing, highlighting the hollowness of Trump’s promises.

Another one of Trump’s executive orders revoked Executive Order 11246, a 60-year-old executive order signed by Johnson in 1965 which barred discriminatory practices in federal agencies’ hiring processes. To justify this, Trump stated that the original law violated civil rights through mandated “racial balancing”; his repeal would prohibit diversity considerations in hiring processes.

Trump repealing Executive Order 11246 under the guise of “protecting civil rights” is a glaring display of hypocrisy. This executive order was a cornerstone of civil rights progress in America and was a tangible embodiment of King’s fight for racial equality. Trump purposefully overlooks systemic inequalities faced by people of color in hiring processes, perpetuating the very discrimination and inequities King worked to eradicate.

While King died in pursuit of progress and equality, Trump’s political agenda undermines these goals. Trump’s arguably unconstitutional executive orders and hateful rhetoric are emboldening persecutory policies and legally justified racism. The juxtaposition of these two figures — one of peace and equality versus one of violence and discrimination — should serve as a wake-up call to all Americans. Although the dust will inevitably settle on Trump’s inaugural address, it is critical we remain vigilant in upholding the principles King championed in order to prevent the further spread of racial inequality.