Bite-Sized Reviews: Raised By Wolves

Consortium Holdings Projects is the company behind popular eateries such as False Idol, Noble Experiment, and, most recently, Raised by Wolves. Located in our very own UTC mall, the storefront is a liquor store, with the actual bar hidden in the back.

The drinks: Raised by Wolves gets high marks for their inventive drinks. I got the Painted Lady, which had vodka, lime, aloe liqueur, snap peas, vermouth, and sea salt. I was very interested in how a vegetable could pair well with alcohol, but my drink ended up tasting like a refreshing green juice. Their menu is very long, so if you’re indecisive, consider perusing it before you go so you’re not overwhelmed. The waiters and waitresses are also helpful in offering suggestions if you know what kind of alcohol you like. They also have an assortment of seasonal drinks depending on when you go.

The ambiance: Walking past dark stores to get to Raised by Wolves is interesting — who would think of putting a trendy bar in a mall? That being said, the location is extremely convenient for students, especially if you live within walking distance as I do. To get into the speakeasy, you sit in these velvet chairs which are actually part of a large hidden turntable that slowly rotates you into the bar. It was a cool immersive experience — like I was being let in on a secret. Inside, the huge glass-domed ceiling, gold accents, and running fountain in the center of the circular bar definitely make you feel like you’re being transported back to the 1920s. It’s on the classier end, meaning that the crowd is older than your typical college bar, but that also means it’s an excuse to dress up a little. It does get pretty warm, probably because there are no windows, so at least you don’t have to worry about bringing an extra layer.

The price: Cocktails range anywhere from $9 to $15 per drink. For the quality and strength of the drinks, this isn’t too bad, though my wallet probably can’t handle that more than once every few months. It’s a great place for a special occasion — I went on my 21st birthday — or a date.

Why you should go: For the innovative drinks and exquisite decor. When this speakeasy opened last year, it was the talk of the town. The hype has kind of died down a little, making it easier to get in, but I’d still recommend making a reservation if you’re a big group.