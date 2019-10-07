Making It Feel Like Fall

It’s officially fall, but instead of brisk mornings and colorful leaves, San Diego is once again serving up 70-degree weather and pool-perfect days. Autumn is personally my favorite season, but with summer extending into September and October, it can be difficult to fully enjoy. Here are my tips for how to make it feel more like fall.

Treat Yourself To A Fall Drink

If you’re not one for the infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte or its new counterpart, the Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew, Starbucks is also bringing back the Salted Caramel Mocha. In addition, Peet’s has their Honey Harvest Latte, and Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf has a Winter Dream Tea Latte, a Maple Latte, and a Maple Rooibos Tea Latte. If you’re more of a Philz person, their Tesora or Philharmonic blends have nice earthy undertones! To save money, you can make your own chai latte or apple cider at home. (I recommend Oregon Chai’s tea concentrate!)

Try a Fall Scent

I’m a sucker for fall-scented candles. I was recently gifted a “Giant Cinnamon Roll” one, which I will definitely be using over the next few months, and will transition into Bath and Body Works’ “Cranberry” as we near December. If you’re not one for open flames in your room, there are plenty of room sprays in scents like cinnamon, pumpkin, or various baked goods. For something that can double as room decor, pick up some potpourri for a light, natural smell.

Visit a Pumpkin Patch

Ah, yes, the Instagrammer’s favorite fall event. I’ve fallen guilty to this trope, but visiting a pumpkin patch just takes me back to elementary school field trips where everyone would get to return home covered in hay, tiny gourd in tow. Head to your local pumpkin patch, grab some carving supplies, and invite your friends over for some good-old jack-o-lantern fun. For a less messy event, you can paint on your pumpkins! And if you want to feel a little more original, head to an apple orchard instead.

Bake Something Warm

Speaking of pumpkin carving, opt for a “pie pumpkin” so you can repurpose the insides for a pie! Other easy desserts include fruit cobblers or snickerdoodles. If you’re more of a savory person, opt to roast seasonal vegetables like butternut squash, carrot, or cauliflower, instead of pan-frying them.

Redecorate Your Space

Sometimes a blanket thrown over a chair or draped over a bed can add that extra cozy feeling. Honorable mentions go to warm-toned rugs and fairy lights. If you want to invest in more seasonal decor, consider a wreath on your door or any items in the red-to-orange color family.