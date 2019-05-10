Beyond Library Walk: UCSD’s Organizations

It’s hard not to feel attacked by the persistent “flyerers” on the UC San Diego Library Walk, the annoying posters on the back of lecture seats that always stick to your shirt, or the constant shouting of self-proclaimed “incredible deals” on boba or spam musubi. The number of student organizations on our campus can often feel overwhelming, yet many students express that they feel like there’s no place for them on campus.

If you’re looking to get more involved, the Current UCSD Student Organizations website is a helpful place to get started. It arranges organizations by category — cultural, service, martial arts, media, and more — to make the search process more intuitive. Once you’ve found an organization you like, check their Facebook page or website to get information on upcoming events or GBMs that you can attend.

Interested in dance?

There are many outlets for hip-hop and urban dance on campus, such as [N]Motion Dance Team, Sleepless Collective, Ascension, or 4N01 Dance Team, an all-women group. If you’re more of a contemporary dancer, try Finesse Dance Company, and if you’re into Latin dance, try Salsa Club at UCSD, Salsa Society, or Argentine Tango Club at UCSD. UCSD also has a number of cultural dance organizations, including Lion Dance at UCSD, Raas Ruckus Dance Team at UCSD, Chinese Dance Association, and Ballet Folklorico la Joya de Mexico.

While they are not a student organization, movement classes from the theatre and dance department offer students a way to start or continue dance while receiving class credits at the same time.

Interested in culture?

Whether you’re looking to dig deeper into your own cultural background or to dive into other customs and cultures around the world, UCSD has a wide list to choose from! Some organziations to check out are Hawaii Club, Hermanas Unidas de UCSD, Hermanos Unidos de UCSD, Armenian Student Association, Lesbian Collective, Company 157, or TamashaSD. Joining groups like these is a perfect way to meet others who identify with similar customs and interests as yourself.

Interested in service?

You’re bound to find service organizations that cover a range of topics and causes at UCSD. If you’re interested in tackling food insecurity, check out Swipe Out Hunger, Food Recovery Network at UCSD, or the Triton Food Pantry. Want to improve health in our communities? Check out MEDLIFE at UCSD, Red Cross at UCSD, Engineering World Health, Expanding Visions for Health, Fronteras Saludables (Healthier Borders), or Public Health Brigades. If you’re looking for clubs that offer service opportunities abroad, try Mission Mongolia or Project Kilimanjaro. If you’re interested in causes related to women, look into PERIOD. at UCSD or Women SPEAK. If you’re looking for service organizations with lots of options for local volunteering, Rotaract Club at UCSD and Circle K. International are two popular choices.

Interested in the arts or media?

UCSD has lots of options to look through if you’re interested in arts or media. Some cool organizations to try out involving media are The Aisle, Fashion Quarterly Magazine, Streamline Media Production Company, The Student Network for Analog Photography (SNAP) at UCSD, Saltman Quarterly, Video Game Development Club, or Trend. If you’re looking for an art-based organization, look into Multi-Identity Art Collective, Muir Art Club (MAC), Comicbook Club at UCSD, San Diego Arts Collective, or Origami Folders at UCSD.

Interested in finding a new hobby or meeting new people?

There are tons of other organizations on campus that are meant for creating connections between students and for simply having a good time. If this sounds like something you’ve been searching for on campus, try A Capella Choir, Board Game Club, Figure Skating @ UCSD, Climbing Team at UCSD, Comedy on Campus, Muir Musical, Triton Film Society, Triton’s Ohana, Strides Running Club, Pepitos, or Intermission Orchestra.

This is by no means a comprehensive list of the clubs available at UCSD. Many departments and majors have their own organizations, such as the Cognitive Science Student Association or the Undergraduate Communication Society at UCSD. UCSD also has a number of fraternities and sororities if you’re thinking about going Greek, and there are many faith-based clubs to further your spiritual side. Joining an organization can be a great way to meet new people, explore different interests, or make your UCSD experience less socially dead — you just have to find the right one.