Chicano Park Day 2019

As the 49th Chicano Park Day celebration was held in Barrio Logan on Saturday, we reflect on the history of the park’s creation. A myriad of murals dedicated to preserving the heritage of the Chicano Mexicano people, the park serves as a reclamation of a small piece of the ancestral home of the Aztec peoples. Dedicated to transforming the myth surrounding Aztlán, in to a tangible reality, the annual celebration features performances by cultural heritage groups like those given this year by Ballet Folklórico Aztlán de CSUN and Danza Azteca Calpulli Mexihca. Those who have ancestral ties to Aztlán stress the important of celebrations like this to educate the next generation about the history of their people.

The dance group Ballet Folklórico Aztlán de CSUN wows an enraptured crowd at the 49th Chicano Park Day celebration.

Onlookers waiting for a performance by Danza Azteca Calpulli Mexihca stand and sit with anticipation.

Members of Danza Azteca Calpulli Mexihca begin to stream through, ready to dance in the heart of the crowd.

A young child sits head and shoulders above the crowd, watching over the crowd and dancers with curiosity in her eyes.

All photographs provided by Francesca Hummler, Photography Editor.