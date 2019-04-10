Spring Quarter Capsule Wardrobe Inspiration

There are many positive aspects to spring, including increased amounts of flowers, butterflies, and sunny days. However, dressing for the temperamental San Diego weather can be a challenge during this season. Sometimes it’s hot, then it’s cold, then you’re not even sure what you’re feeling; you just know that you didn’t dress for the weather. A capsule wardrobe devoted to spring outfits can be the perfect solution to this fashion dilemma, because although you have a limited amount of clothing, each piece can be used in new ways to create outfits that are easy to put together for those rushed school mornings. Here are a few basics to get you started on your own personal capsule wardrobe.

Denim Shorts

While these are a classic staple in any summer wardrobe, the beauty of denim shorts in the springtime is that they can be paired with winter pieces like sweaters or hoodies to create simple and easy spring outfits. If you are looking for some new shorts to add to your wardrobe, H&M sells inexpensive denim shorts that come in a variety of different colors.

Mom Jeans

Mom jeans are characterized as fitting comfortably at the waist but baggy in the leg area. The fact that this style of jean doesn’t cling onto your legs like skinny jeans makes them a practical addition to your wardrobe for those extra warm days. While mom jeans are on trend at the moment and can be found in most stores, American Eagle is a good, affordable option for those of us who are on the shorter or taller ends, as this brand gives people the option of selecting the leg length of jeans from XS to XL.

Hoodie

Never underestimate the beauty of a hoodie. Though it may not be considered the most fashionable clothing item, this outerwear is so easy to throw in your backpack and take on and off throughout the day. While there are many places to purchase a good quality hoodie (even on campus), a hoodie from your favorite musician’s merch line can guarantee that you’ll like that hoodie enough to get a lot of wear out of it this spring season.

Graphic T-shirt

A fancy graphic t-shirt can add a cool edge and personality to your spring wardrobe. The best part of this t-shirt is that it pairs easily with anything, and you can always add a hoodie or cardigan while still maintaining the integrity of your outfit. Thrift stores are often filled with unique t-shirts that are sure to be owned by you and no one else.

Fitted turtlenecks/long-sleeve shirt

Lightweight long-sleeve shirts are the underdogs of layering. The best part about a fitted turtleneck or long-sleeve is that you can wear it underneath t-shirts, camisoles, or dresses when it’s cool outside but still bright enough to wear summer pieces. You can find these shirts at any stores that sell basics such as H&M, Forever 21, or Zara. You can even go the extra mile and get a few different colors that allow you to mix and match even more possibilities.

Denim jacket

Denim jackets are a solid layering piece that go with just about everything. They’re not too warm, which make them the perfect outerwear for a warmer spring day. Consider thrifting a denim jacket to ensure high quality fabric with a low price tag.

White sneakers

White sneakers go with just about everything, from cute spring dresses to a casual t-shirt and jeans look. Not only can they be super versatile, but it’s a practical shoe to wear when running from Sixth College to Roger Revelle College for class while still looking fashion-forward.

Boots

You know that pair of boots you bought over the winter that were super cute but useless at keeping your feet warm? Consider getting some use out of those boots by wearing them in the springtime! Fancy footwear like a good boot can make any outfit seem like you put in some level of effort. Even adding a nice pair of boots to a basic t-shirt and a pair of jeans can help elevate your look.

The benefits of a capsule wardrobe are numerous, as they can allow you to cut down your wardrobe and focus on your favorite clothing pieces. They can also help you narrow down your personal fashion sense and what you find most important in your own style. Fashion can be a fun way to express yourself and make you feel ready to take on the world. Give these basics a try and don’t be afraid to add your own unique pieces that make you feel confident!