Upcoming Event: Mid90s Advance Screening with Cast Q&A

The comedy drama “Mid90s” is a coming-of-age story written by Jonah Hill for his directorial debut. The film gives the audience a glimpse into the life of a teenage boy in Los Angeles during the 1990s. Between having a difficult home life and dealing with average teenage problems, 13-year-old Stevie develops new friendships that help him escape his troubles. A pre-screening of the film and a Q&A with cast members Sunny Suljic, Olan Prenatt, Ryder McLaughlin and Gio Galicia will be taking place at the AMC Mission Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., though be sure to arrive early. To RSVP click on the following link: http://screenings.a24films.com/mid90s/promo/university-of-california-san-diego/

Image courtesy of A24