Andy Fee appointed as director of athletics

On Wednesday, Sept. 10, UC San Diego named Andy Fee as its next director of athletics. The appointment comes three months after UCSD announced that Earl Edwards would be stepping down from the position after 25 years.

Fee’s hiring was announced just a week after UCSD accepted an invitation to join the West Coast Conference, beginning in 2027. Fee will be tasked with navigating the Tritons’ conference transition and finding affiliate membership for the six UCSD sports that are not currently sponsored by the WCC. Fee spent the past year as deputy athletic director at Seattle University, which recently completed its transition to the WCC.

Raised in Southern California, Fee is no newcomer to the region. He spent seven years as associate athletic director at the University of San Diego, beginning in 2002, before stints as the deputy athletic director at UC Santa Barbara and director of athletics at Long Beach State. This appointment marks his return to San Diego after 15 years.

Fee will assume the position on Monday, Sept. 15. In his role as athletics director for the Tritons, he aims to capitalize on UCSD basketball’s historic March Madness success and lead its transition to the WCC.

“I am honored and excited to join UC San Diego as Athletics Director during such a dynamic time for Triton athletics,” Fee said in a UCSD press release. “Our goal is clear: make UC San Diego the top D1-AAA athletic department in America, with basketball leading the charge and deepening our connections with the campus and San Diego community. I look forward to working with our outstanding coaches, staff, scholar-athletes, and partners to write the next exciting chapter of Triton athletics.”