A&E reviews Sun God

The Arkangels

As the only student performers at the Sun God Festival, rock band The Arkangels featured a strong sense of community in its opening performance. The enthusiasm and hype from the crowd was tangible, with a group of diehard fans cheering on the band from the front lines. Lead singer Arion Starks couldn’t help but shout out the palpable energy between each song and returned the love by thanking and dedicating each number to the band’s fans. During the set, a special appearance from rapper Kate Halperin brought even more vivacity to the performance, each verse offering hypnotic vocals and an infectious rhythm. Before the band stepped off the stage, drummer Jerson Rivas busted out an electrifying solo that left the audience screaming for more — leaving the crowd dazzled, exhilarated, and perfectly primed for the hours of performances to come.

– Abby Offenhauser, Associate Features Editor & Jocelyn Almanza-Barreto, Contributing Writer

Sun Room

After being rejected from UC San Diego as high school seniors, the indie-rock band Sun Room took the biggest victory lap possible: performing at Sun God. I was immediately drawn to the stage by the surf-rock band’s alluring energy, giving our campus a taste of sunshine on this cloudy day. Having arrived at Sun God a little late, my first impression of the festival was one of my favorite Sun Room tracks, “Sol De Sur,” which acted as the theme song for my day. Right away, my spirits were lifted to participate in everything reminiscent of San Diego. From barefoot volleyball to eating shaved ice while being whisked away by the ocean breeze, I felt like the main character in a Sun Room music video, and the festival was our set. Despite the weather, my roommates and I were transported to a sunny beach — the perfect band to rescue our spirits right before exams. As the group finished its set, I found myself with about five new songs I’ll be listening to on repeat to get me through this quarter’s home stretch.

– Lina Mauk, Senior Staff Writer

Slayyter

This year, UCSD’s Associated Students Concerts and Events invited Slayyyter to perform at the annual Sun God Festival. I’ve been a Slayyyter fan since middle school — when I was first introduced to the world of hyperpop — and was excited when ASCE announced her as a part of the lineup. Her raunchy lyrics, high beats, and confident energy immediately drew 13-year-old me in, and I’ve been hooked ever since. She brought all that and more to her performance this past Saturday in a 45-minute set that could be described as nothing short of divine femininity. The crowd’s energy was electric, with everyone screaming and bouncing to every song; my boots may have been jumped on and scuffed up, but it was worth it. It is always a special experience to be able to make friends with strangers in the crowd at a concert, and that is exactly what happened during Slayyyter’s set. The group of girls beside me welcomed my friends and me with open arms, and we hung on each others’ shoulders while we witnessed pure magic. Slayyyter’s performance kept the good vibes going, and I left feeling “Daddy AF.”

– Thi Tran, Staff Writer

Duckwrth

Compared to previous years, the hype for Sun God 2025 — my last year attending the event — felt lacking. However, seeing Duckwrth on this year’s lineup instantly brought back my freshman self’s enthusiasm. After sweating it out for Slayyyter’s set, my friends and I wandered around the field to kill some time. We took lots of photos and bumped into several familiar faces, and soon after, Duckwrth took to the stage. I watched from a distance as he strutted around in his signature blue leather jumpsuit, his unique sound booming far across the field. His most recent album, “All American F—Boy,” from which he performed a number of tracks, is a genre-bending project that offers a fresh alternative to the EDM and hyperpop brought by the other artists. I inched my way closer to the stage throughout Duckwrth’s set, drawn by his carefree exuberance. I spent the remainder of his performance dancing with my friends and seeing others having as much of a blast as Duckwrth himself. At the end of the day, isn’t that what it’s all about?

– Arshia Singh, Senior Staff Writer

Disco Lines

The Sun God lineup has always felt like a game of chance — and this year’s abrupt cancellation of original headliner Wooli added another complication. After stalking Disco Lines on Spotify, I started to get more hopeful. Luckily, the house DJ didn’t disappoint. I found a spot right at the front near the stage for his set, and I was immediately charmed by the grin that Disco Lines had as he began his set. His high-energy performance was electric, and the crowd cheered and jumped to the beat. The highlight was Disco Lines’ most popular song, “Baby Girl” — I sang along and didn’t stop dancing the whole time. The music was catchy, bubbles flew through the air, and the backdrop was groovy. Disco Lines set a great vibe for the last hour of Sun God.

– Laila Del Rio, Senior Staff Writer