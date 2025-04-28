Coachella copycats: Outfit inspiration for Sun God 2025

As a music and fashion enthusiast, micro-influencer (on YikYak), and lover of celebrity gossip, I always say Coachella is my “Multiverse of Madness.” The annual music festival in Indio encapsulates all three of these interests for two weekends of star-studded performances in the desert. Was I at Coachella on either weekend? No, I was at home, administering phenylbutazone to my rescue horse and vying for extra matzo balls at Passover. But in between those scintillating activities, I was glued to my phone watching clips of performances and dissecting the fashion trends. While my weekend may have been a little less glamorous than party-girl influencer Alix Earle’s, I still felt the Coachella buzz. As someone who’s been plotting a Sun God outfit since the midterm trenches of Winter Quarter, I’ll definitely be pulling inspiration from this year’s standout Coachella trends for my May 3 look.

Based on my hours of extensive research and internet sleuthing, I’ve compiled the ultimate Coachella-inspired style guide for Sun God 2025:

Stop and smell the statement piece: Make a pit stop at the closest garden or your local Trader Joes for some blossoms for Sun God. This year, outfits were adorned with flowers at the iconic Indio festival. Influencer Madeline White wore a multicolored sequin top, which matched the pink hibiscus flower pinning a sheer wrap to her micro shorts. She further embraced the garden theme with blue and pink flowers in her hair. YouTuber Erika Titus also attached a blooming blue flower to her jeans with a baby blue ribbon. This statement piece is easy to come by and perfect to wear on a belt, jeans, or in your hair.

Embrace your inner 2012 Tumblr baddie: If you dreamed of being “Y/N” as a pre-teen, it’s time to dig out your converse and flower crowns. Darianka Sánchez, Coachella’s “it girl,” arrived in lace shorts, rocking a leather fringe bag and daisy choker. Fans online praised her for dressing “correctly” in the classic style for the music festival. Another day, she wore the classic white dress, black leather boots, and pink flower crown combo, which historically runs rampant at Coachella. The Chainsmokers song accompanying her Instagram post for the festival really tied the look together. Like Coachella, Sun God is the perfect place — some may argue, the only place — to bring this look to life. Who knows? Maybe Wooli will see you in the crowd reading a book and bring you up on stage to live out your “Y/N” dreams.

Buckle up: This is the time to pull out that skirt that’s the size of a belt, and then add two or three belts on top of it. What some are calling the “new flower crown,” micro shorts and skirts with multiple belts were everywhere this Coachella. Earle sported three belts criss-crossing each other, all with big brass hearts engraved with ornate florals. Customize the popular trend for your Sun God look by playing with uncommon designs and textures for a unique look. Pull inspo from celebs like Beabadoobee, who wore micro tweed shorts, and Jennie from BLACKPINK, who performed sporting three belts with a zebra print buckle.

Forget Coachella, think Stagecoach: Stack your getting-ready playlist with Cowboy Carter and saddle up for Sun God. This year’s Coachella-goers wore lots of leather and incorporated Western elements, complete with cowboy hats, leather boots, chunky belts, and fringe galore. Don’t be afraid to glam up the classic staples for Sun God with fun colors and textures, like Tyla did twice. On Weekend 1, she dazzled the crowds while performing in a red floral belt, complete with burgundy fringe; the second weekend, she rocked blue denim shorts with neon green fringe.

Upcycle your grandma’s closet: Dainty lace and delicate crochet pieces flooded the Coachella grounds this year. While performing, Clairo dressed in a flowy dress adorned with dainty navy and cream lace and layered soft pink pearls draping down her side. This was my favorite look this festival season and the one I will be keeping at the forefront of my mind when scouring my closet for May 3. Grab whatever lace or crochet pieces are in your closet, and if I’ve learned anything while hunting for the most popular fashion trends this year: layer, layer, layer. Also, consider bringing Bernie Sanders, like Clairo did.

I hope this guide helps you pick out your Sun God 2025 looks. Whether you choose your smallest skirt or longest fringe, remember that the most important thing is to wear what you feel confident in. Staying comfortable and enjoying the music are top priorities, even for celebrities. Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner both rocked simple and elegant dresses akin to their usual styles, and Emma Chamberlain wore a chic tank top and capris. If the biggest names in fashion can stay comfy at a music festival, so can you.

Once you pick out your outfit and memorize all of Wooli’s lyrics (“Bro, bro, bro, bro. Bro, bro, bro, bro. Bro, bro, bro, bro. Bro, bro, bro, bro. Bro, bro, bro, bro.”), the only thing left to do is sit back and see if Slayyter pulls a Charli XCX and wears a “should have been the headliner” sash. Either way, you’ll be sure to make this a Sun God to remember, at least outfit-wise.