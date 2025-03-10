The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

A&E’s weekly song pick: Janet Jackson’s “All For You”

The UCSD Guardian’s A&E team viciously scours the corners of the internet in search of ground-breaking and revolutionary music in order to provide Tritons with the best of the best. Not really, but here’s music we think is fun.
Thi Tran, Staff Writer
Mar 10, 2025
Week 10 is finally here, and spring break is closer than ever. In anticipation of my upcoming spring break festivities, I’ve been listening to a lot of dance pop. In particular, I have had Janet Jackson’s hit “All For You” on repeat. In this 2001 lead single for her album, Jackson samples the soulful sound of “The Glow of Love” by Change, Luther Vandross’ 1980s disco group. “All For You” is fun and upbeat; the funky back track is addicting, and the hook, “all my girls at the party,” is pure magic. It is also unapologetically horny. In the chorus, Jackson repeats, “Got a nice package alright / Guess I’m gonna have to ride it tonight” — a rare instance in pop music where men, not women, are the object of desire. Janet Jackson’s music is flirty, feminine, and free, and “All For You” is exactly the energy I am manifesting this spring break.

 

