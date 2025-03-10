A&E’s weekly song pick: Janet Jackson’s “All For You”

Week 10 is finally here, and spring break is closer than ever. In anticipation of my upcoming spring break festivities, I’ve been listening to a lot of dance pop. In particular, I have had Janet Jackson’s hit “All For You” on repeat. In this 2001 lead single for her album, Jackson samples the soulful sound of “The Glow of Love” by Change, Luther Vandross’ 1980s disco group. “All For You” is fun and upbeat; the funky back track is addicting, and the hook, “all my girls at the party,” is pure magic. It is also unapologetically horny. In the chorus, Jackson repeats, “Got a nice package alright / Guess I’m gonna have to ride it tonight” — a rare instance in pop music where men, not women, are the object of desire. Janet Jackson’s music is flirty, feminine, and free, and “All For You” is exactly the energy I am manifesting this spring break.

Listen to the rest of this week’s playlist here!