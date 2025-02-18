San Diego Restaurant Week: George’s at the Cove

Note: A prix fixe menu, derived from the French term for “fixed price,” is a multi-course meal with pre-selected dishes. To view George’s at the Cove’s prix fixe menu, click here.

All alcoholic drinks were served to and consumed by those 21 and over.

Nestled on the cliffs of La Jolla Cove is George’s at the Cove, an award-winning restaurant with an extensive menu offering a rotation of dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. George’s occupies two floors: an indoor lower-deck and an upper-deck that is fully outside and offers an unparalleled view of the Pacific Ocean. Enjoy the salty sea breeze and the squeals of the seals playing nearby as you dive into a world-class culinary experience.

We were lucky enough to snag a table on the upper deck on the edge closest to the ocean. Our reservation was right around sunset, and we were treated to some unforgettable views of the scintillating sun slowly fading into the vast coastline. We settled in with the Oceanside, a cocktail with gin, Lillet Blanc, and a dash of hibiscus syrup. The drink’s moniker is a nod to George’s iconic seafood dishes, which subtly foreshadowed the meal we would shortly enjoy by the shoreline. It was easy to sip and served as a lovely aperitif to whet our appetites.

For starters, we chose the fried octopus and smoked salmon. Two monstrous legs of lightly fried octopus were served with roasted marble potatoes and a smattering of coarsely chopped fennel and green onions. The tentacles were heavily seasoned and cooked to perfection, offering a satisfying bite without any unwanted rubberiness. Smoked paprika aioli was smeared on the sides of the plate, which was similar to sriracha mayo but packed more tang and heat. To say the sauce was incredible would be an understatement; it was a lick-off-your-plate kind of good.

The smoked salmon came with crispy golden chips, as well as soft onions and capers. The potato chips were salty with a mouthwatering herby note that added a slight touch of sweetness to our scooping vessels. The crunch of the chip was a perfect complement to the tender and rich smoked salmon that we simply couldn’t get enough of. The onions and capers added tangy and briny flavors, which accentuated the heaps of flaky fish we piled on the chips. Our only critique was that the delectable crisps were not available for purchase on the way out — we wanted to buy them in bulk.

The entrees included a prime flat iron steak and a local swordfish. A prime flat iron steak comes from the shoulder of a cow and resembles a flank steak, though with a beefier and more tender bite. The cut is hard to come by and isn’t featured on a lot of restaurant menus. George’s, however, has it as a staple — one of the few dishes that survives the constantly rotating menu. The medium steak was prepared to a pretty pink hue. It had a well-developed crust and oozed with savory juices when touched. Served alongside the protein were globes of onion simmered with a syrupy agrodolce, balls of lightly fried potatoes, and a decadent, black pepper bourbon sauce. We weren’t just eating, we were indulging with this incredible dish.

The local swordfish arrived in a bath of rich and hot broth, swimming alongside kohlrabi, shiitake, turnips, seaweed salsa verde, and sweet bacon dashi. The seemingly disparate flavors of the dish melted together harmoniously, creating a surprising and wonderful flavor profile. The shiitake added umami notes that mingled wonderfully with the mellow flavors of the fish. The bacon dashi added a smoky flavor, and the salty seaweed salsa verde contributed some heat and an herby quality similar to chimichurri. The earthy turnips, mushrooms, and peppery kohlrabi soaked up the broth beautifully, creating soft and buttery bites. The fish was cooked beautifully and yielded meaty and tender bites that fit perfectly into the melody of vegetables and broth.

We were treated to a breathtaking view of the sunset as we ate, making for a memorable dining experience under the stars with a crisp sea breeze. As we cozied up with the blankets the gracious staff offered, we watched for constellations and listened to the birds of La Jolla call out goodnight to one another.

After struggling to finish off our main courses, we finally made it to the dessert; we ordered the classic creme brulee and the trio of seasonal sorbets. The creme brulee was visually stunning with its sugary top torched to a gorgeous golden brown hue. The thin caramelized crust shattered easily under the weight of our spoons, and the silky vanilla custard was delectable with a melt-in-your-mouth texture and a richness that made you want to go in for seconds. Accompanying the creme brulee was a mochi sugar cookie that was lightly dusted with sugar and had an enjoyable chewiness to every bite.

The sorbet was made with pure fruit, occasionally accompanied by a sprinkling of sugar to alleviate excess tartness. The cranberry, orange, and pomegranate sorbet were all light and creamy with a wonderfully refreshing taste. Notes of sourness from the cranberry and citrus from the orange balanced each other wonderfully. All three were delicious and boasted a fresh fruit flavor, although the pomegranate stood out with its exceptional, delicate, and smooth sweetness.

George’s at the Cove was an unbelievably impressive experience, from its extraordinary views of the seascape to its masterfully executed dishes. As a restaurant of such high caliber, the main challenge it faces is consistency. Can it deliver every dish at the highest standard possible? During San Diego Restaurant Week, George’s passed that challenge with flying colors and deserves to be on the bucket list of not only La Jolla locals but all San Diegans.