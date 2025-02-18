The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian

A&E Song Pick: Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra”

The UCSD Guardian’s A&E team viciously scours the corners of the internet in search of ground-breaking and revolutionary music in order to provide Tritons with the best of the best. Not really, but here’s music we think is fun.
Byline photo of Lina Mauk
Lina Mauk, Staff Writer
Feb 18, 2025
Image courtesy of DIY Magazine

With the release of “Abracadabra” on Feb. 3, the queen of recession pop, Lady Gaga, has reignited my love for the genre, which was originally created to beckon listeners to have fun, dance, and let loose in the late 2000s. You might be thinking that the return of this style in 2025 seems like a bad omen. However, at a time of division, Gaga brings together all identities to “just dance” because it’s “gonna be okay.” Despite the gloomy history of recession pop, listening to the operatic vocalizations, combined with a dark electric energy that only she brings to the table, “Abracadabra” has inspired me to keep moving forward. Riding Gaga’s magical high is pushing me to persevere through midterms and finish out the quarter strong.

 

Listen to the rest of this week’s playlist here!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Lina Mauk
Lina Mauk, Staff Writer
Third year Clinical Psychology major. My goal is to continue writing while pursuing a career in therapy! I enjoy taking photos and devoting my time to art projects in my free-time.
More to Discover
More in Song of the Week
Image courtesy of Soundcloud
A&E’s Weekly Song Pick: Charli xcx’s “Talk Talk featuring troye sivan”
Image courtesy of People Magazine
A&E's Weekly Song Pick: Alison Krauss & Union Station's "Restless"
Image courtesy of Spotify
A&E’s Weekly Song Pick: Thornhill’s “Lily and the Moon”
Image courtesy of Australian Women's Weekly
A&E’s Weekly Song Pick: ABBA’s “Andante, Andante.”
Image courtesy of the Weekly Coos
A&E's weekly song pick: Fred again..'s "places to be"
Image courtesy of Boomplay music
A&E’s weekly song pick: Peachole's "Strawberyy casket 2"