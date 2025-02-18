A&E Song Pick: Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra”

With the release of “Abracadabra” on Feb. 3, the queen of recession pop, Lady Gaga, has reignited my love for the genre, which was originally created to beckon listeners to have fun, dance, and let loose in the late 2000s. You might be thinking that the return of this style in 2025 seems like a bad omen. However, at a time of division, Gaga brings together all identities to “just dance” because it’s “gonna be okay.” Despite the gloomy history of recession pop, listening to the operatic vocalizations, combined with a dark electric energy that only she brings to the table, “Abracadabra” has inspired me to keep moving forward. Riding Gaga’s magical high is pushing me to persevere through midterms and finish out the quarter strong.

